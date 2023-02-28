1977 photo of TN governor Bill Lee in drag surfaces after endorsing a bill that makes drag illegal

Just days after criminalizing drag in Tennessee, Bill Lee was confronted with a 1977 Franklin High yearbook photo in which the governor wore drag. The photo--as confirmed by Lee's spokesperson--is, in fact, of the governor in 1977; however, the spokesperson referred to it as a "lighthearted school tradition," saying:

The bill specifically protects children from obscene, sexualized entertainment, and any attempt to conflate this serious issue with lighthearted school traditions is dishonest and disrespectful to Tennessee families" (Bussiness Insider).

"Hard Luck Woman" Photo by Reddit

The governor dressing in drag is different from when others do it, Lee’s office told The Daily Beast on Monday, and "lighthearted school traditions" shouldn’t be "conflated" with others wearing drag.

What a ridiculous, ridiculous question that is. Conflating something like that to sexualized entertainment in front of children, which is a very serious subject (The Daily Beast).

With the intentionally vague wording of the bill, it’s unclear if it will be enforced, or if Lee would be exempt from being charged with a felony.

Alec Karam writes that "the bill associates any form of dressing outside one’s gender as 'adult' entertainment, using the wording 'male or female impersonators.' It makes it illegal to perform such entertainment in public or in places where it could potentially be seen by children. For example, dressing up in drag at a high school, where children are, would be criminalized. And as a male impersonating a female in a photo, Lee could be classified as an 'adult entertainer' in the public purview of children."

The bill has received hate from across the world, with some of the strongest forms of hating from within Lee's own state.

ACLU Tennessee claimed that the bill was a "malicious attempt to remove LGBTQ people from public life," and many transgender Tennesseans agree. The bill is unconstitutional, as it attacks parental rights and many personal freedoms that the Consitution protects.

This bill is one of many that aim to harm transgender Tennesseans, and a separate bill banning healthcare for transgender people passed just days before this new legislation was introduced.