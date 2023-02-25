Bill to ban drag shows in Tennessee passed just days after banning gender-affirming care

Tennessee is the first U.S. state to ban drag shows, just days after banning healthcare for transgender youth. Passed on Thursday, this bill criminalizes drag shows that are operating within 1,000 feet of public property. These shows are also illegal in LGBTQ+ spaces--spaces that are supposed to provide safety and comfort for this politically targeted group.

A summary of the bill, categorised under ‘Obscenity and Pornography’, says: ‘As introduced, creates an offence for a person who engages in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult.’ It also bans, as the bill puts it, ‘topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers (and) strippers … who provide adult entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest’. ... A first offence would be classed as a misdemeanour crime, and a second offence a felony carrying a sentence of up to a year in prison (Josh Milton, Metro).

Photo by Manny Becerra on Unsplash

Skylar Blaker-Jordan wrote a perspective piece on this very issue, stating: "Most folks here in East Tennessee have a similar reaction to me, a gender nonconforming gay man with both Dolly Parton and Karl Marx stickers on his car. There’s a real “live and let live” mentality among most of our people, who are good and decent and strong believers in individual liberty and minding one’s own business. Most of the state even supports equal marriage. The people of Tennessee are not foaming-at-the-mouth bigots."

This week, lawmakers passed a bill banning public drag performances in the Volunteer State. The first offense is a misdemeanor and the second a felony. This will affect not only the oft – and incorrectly – maligned drag queen story hours of far-right nightmares, but, as critics have pointed out, could be used against transgender people performing in any shows as well LGBT+ Pride parades. Democratic State Representative Johnny Ray Clemmons even warned that the bill is so vaguely worded that it could lead to the arrest of musical artists like Beyonce when they perform in Tennessee. The ACLU of Tennessee has correctly reminded lawmakers that “dance, fashion, and music – essential components of a drag performance – are all protected by the First Amendment,” calling the bill “a malicious attempt to remove LGBTQ people from public life.” I agree. This bill, which will likely be signed by reactionary Republican Governor Bill Lee, already has me questioning whether I wish to or even can remain in the state (Skylar Blaker-Jordan, Independent).

Blaker-Jordan also writes about how the bill attacks individual freedoms of speech (because drag is a form of speech), collective freedoms of assembly, and Pride parades. He also mentions that it is an attack on parental rights, stating: "Some parents might choose to expose their children to gender non-conformity – something that in itself is not 'prurient,' a word lifted directly from the bill and which is so subjective that it opens the doors to all kinds of abuses of state power and oppressive interpretations."

It [the bill] is designed to allow the Republicans who possess a stranglehold on Tennessee government and law enforcement agencies to use state power to curtail the rights of their political opponents. The verbiage is vague because it is meant to be (Skylar Blaker-Jordan, Independent).

Skylar Blaker-Jordan isn't the only one to believe this way, as the bill only continues to receive hatred on local, global, and national levels, with Metro claiming that the state is "going back to the dark ages."

The hatred for this bill continues to grow; however, this will not stop the transphobic piece of legislature from ruining the lives (and livelihoods) of many marginalized Tennesseans.