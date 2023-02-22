The 3 best community colleges in Tennessee

With the cost of higher education becoming more and more expensive, community colleges have become a popular alternative to 4-year institutions. Students can receive an associate's degree and indulge in the same opportunities as those who attend 4-year schools at a fraction of the price; it's a great alternative for students who are from low-income families or who are paying out of pocket.

Photo by LinkedIn Sales Solutions on Unsplash

#1: Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Nashville)

TCAT has an acceptance rate of 100%, and they are rated with a B+ on Niche.

The Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology serve as the premier suppliers of workforce development throughout the State of Tennessee. The Colleges fulfill their mission by: providing competency-based training through superior quality, traditional and distance learning instruction methods that qualify completers for employment and job advancement; contributing to the economic and community development of the communities served by training and retraining employed workers; ensuring that programs and services are economical and accessible to all residents of Tennessee; and building relationships of trust with community, business, and industry leaders to supply highly skilled workers in areas of need.

#2: Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Jacksboro)

TCAT has an acceptance rate of 100%, and they are rated with a B- on Niche.

Our mission is to provide high quality, competency-based training to all individuals by teaching the skills necessary to become competitive in their efforts to secure lasting and rewarding employment in the current job market. We are also equally dedicated to providing customized special industry training for area businesses and industries as they strive to train, re-train, or upgrade the skills of their employees in order to remain competitive in a global workplace.

#3: Walters State Community College

WSCC has locations in Morristown, Sevierville, Greeneville, and New Tazewell. They have an acceptance rate of 100% and they are rated with a B- on Niche.

Walters State is a learning centered, comprehensive community college established in 1970 to provide affordable and quality higher education opportunities for the residents of East Tennessee.

Applying for college doesn't have to be emotionally (and financially) draining, and these schools are making the transition from childhood to adulthood a less overwhelming process.