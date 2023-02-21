Knoxville, TN

Why is UT's official color orange?

Pantone 151 C, PMS 151 is the bright orange color that was chosen to represent The University of Tennessee. You can find it everywhere from shirts, hats, and jewelry to artwork and local company logos! Orange is a color that has a broad symbolism, with its most notable correspondences being royalty, strength, bravery, fire, purity, happiness, courage, karma, and wrongdoings.

The first usage of orange for The University of Tennessee's football team goes all the way back to 1889 when UT Athletic Association President Charles Moore chose the colors orange and white for UT’s first field day on August 12, 1889. Students endorsed the colors in 1892 but tried to change the obnoxious color two years later.

A Vol myth suggests that Moore was colorblind and had been told that the center of a daisy was orange, but there is no definite proof to support that he was colorblind.

“Some examples of UT history deal with traditions we celebrate even today. Our school’s colors were chosen in 1889 by a man who liked the ones growing on the hill. One student called Charles Moore “color-blind” after learning that the flowers that supposedly covered the hill in the late 1800’s were probably not orange. A UT instructor of ornamental horticulture and design landscape stated that they had never seen such a daisy, wild or hybrid. Think about that the next time you put on your UT best. The person who chose the colors may have been color-blind. I’m sure my best friend, who goes to Mississippi State, would love to hear that and would probably contend that knowing that explains why our colors are so obnoxious, as she calls them.” (Ruth Lovell, WATE.)

It is unclear if this is why Moore chose orange, however, the outcome remains the same. Pantone 151 C is here to stay.

