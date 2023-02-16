LaBrant family announces move to Tennessee

Lauren Barton

On Wednesday, conservative influencers Savannah and Cole LaBrant announced that they are moving to Tennessee from their current residence in California.

The LaBrant Fam consists of husband and wife Cole and Savannah LaBrant and their four children Everleigh, Posie, Zealand, and Sunday. Like many family influencers, The LaBrant Fam participates in the usual YouTube activities such as challenges, viral trends, pranks, vlogs, and Q&A videos. (We Got This Covered.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=366Y8e_0kpdG5zB00
Photo bySabrina and Cole Lebrant

Often regarded as "social media royalty," the LaBrant family YouTube channel has over 13 million subscribers as well as countless controversies (exploiting their children, using cancer for clickbait, comparing abortion to genocide, among others) that keep the family at the center of attention.

...before their account became the huge hit it is today, things started out small for Cole and Savannah. Cole gained notoriety on the now-defunct social media platform Vine. He met Savannah at 19 years old and eventually transitioned over to YouTube. During the early years of their relationship, before they were known as The LaBrant Fam, the pair were known as Cole&Sav, and their very public display of affection is what won over the hearts of millions. In 2017, their wedding video went viral and drew the most viewers the channel had seen up to that point. (We Got This Covered.)

The LaBrant family aren't the only prominent conservatives who have planned to move to the state, and Tennessee continues to grow as a dreamland for many due to Tennessee's promotion of "traditional values" and alt-right political views.

Further updates about the family's move are expected at a later date.

