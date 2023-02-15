Tennessee is banning gender-affirming healthcare for minors

The Tennessee Senate approved a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors last Monday. With a vote of 26-6, many Tennessee politicians are excited about this new ban, including Governor Bill Lee, who has spoken favorably about limiting transgender-related healthcare in the past.

Photo by Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash

“I believe that every Tennessean should have an opportunity to live a life of purpose and dignity in a lawful manner that they choose. And if that involves seeking permanent, irreversible alterations to your body, I support your right to do so—when you are an adult.” - Senate Majority Leader [R] Jack Johnson

Tennessee has become infamous for its influx of anti-transgender legislature and has passed some of the most transphobic bills in the nation. It is hardly surprising that this has passed as well, despite the danger this healthcare ban will have on Tennessee's children. Transgender youth are significantly more likely to develop depression and/or suicidal thoughts, and gender-affirming care has been proven to be life-saving.

In March 2022, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a notice stating that "the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) stands with transgender and gender nonconforming youth and their families—and the significant majority of expert medical associations—in unequivocally stating that gender-affirming care for minors, when medically appropriate and necessary, improves their physical and mental health."

"Attempts to restrict, challenge, or falsely characterize this potentially lifesaving care as abuse is dangerous. Such attempts block parents from making critical health care decisions for their children, create a chilling effect on health care providers who are necessary to provide care for these youth, and ultimately negatively impact the health and well-being of transgender and gender nonconforming youth."

"(Lawmakers) are ignoring years and years of advocacy by trans youth and trans people who have become adults in Tennessee, and doctors who have done advocacy for years in the state for a moment of political gain with people like Matt Walsh, who have come in the state and aren’t invested in Tennesseans," said Jace Wilder, spokesperson for the Tennessee Equality Project, an organization that advocates for LGBTQ Tennesseans. "They are villainizing the people they represent while also claiming they are saving them from a problem they are creating." (The Tennessee Lookout)

Tennessee's ban is supposed to be put into effect within the coming days.