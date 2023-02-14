Valentine's Day gift ideas for long-distance relationships

Valentine's Day is a celebration embracing romance and affection. It originates from Lupercalia (a Roman fertility festival) and honoring St. Valentine, and it is widely known for chocolate candies, stuffed animals, and candlelight dinners. Many couples enjoy this day by spending time with each other and exchanging gifts, but this can be harder to accomplish if you're in a long-distance relationship with your valentine this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgZ4l_0kmAF7nE00
Photo byWolfgang HasselmannonUnsplash

Online dating has only grown in popularity, and that growth is predicted to continue over the next few years. Many people (over 780,000 of them in the long-distance dating community on Reddit) resort to online dating for multiple options; it is not uncommon to be in a long-distance relationship with someone thousands of miles away, nor is it uncommon to celebrate holidays (such as Valentine's Day) together digitally. It can be difficult to choose the right gift for your long-distance partner, especially if you want to create the gift yourself.

Idea #1: A card

There's nothing like a handmade card to express how you feel about someone! With Givingly, you're able to completely customize a card that can be sent via email or phone number, with the option to add a digital gift card. Givingly is free to use and send (aside from that gift card)!

Givingli is the design-forward way to make everyday connections with people, simple and more meaningful. When you share a digital greeting or a gift from Givingli, you’re making a connection that matters for you, the giver, and those you’re giving to.

Idea #2: A playlist

Show your lover how much you care with a personalized playlist! Playlists are commonly hosted on YouTube and Spotify, and it's recommended to add songs that remind you of your partner or your relationship with them.

Idea #3: Create a song (or a whole album!)

With creation and editing tools such as BandLab, you can create all genres of music for your valentine.

BandLab is a social music platform that enables creators to make music and share the creative process with musicians and fans. With a global community of creators and fans, BandLab combines music making and collaboration tools like the world’s first cross-platform DAW, with social features like video sharing, messaging and discovery. BandLab’s mission is to break down the technical, geographic and creative barriers between creators, collaborators and community by providing a completely FREE and unlimited service.

Idea #4: Write something

Writing love letters, poems, short stories, a list of what you love about them, and/or erotica can make great gifts that you can completely customize for your lover! Platforms such as Quotev, Wattpad, and even Google Docs are great hosts for written work that you can share with a link.

Idea #5: Get to know each other better

Paired is a free app you can use to understand your partner better. You discuss daily prompts and play in-app games that can help strengthen your communication for free!

We prompt fun, meaningful conversations between couples! Every great relationship is an ongoing conversation. Whether you're already in a long-term relationship or just starting one, we help make these conversations fun and useful.

Valentine's Day can be a difficult holiday for people in a long-distance relationship, but thankfully there are lots of tools that aid in giving our long-distance partners meaningful gifts.

