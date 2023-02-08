Knoxville, TN

What happened after arson destroyed Knoxville's Planned Parenthood?

Lauren Barton

On December 31st, 2022, an anti-abortion extremist committed arson against one of the only two Planned Parenthood clinics in Knoxville, Tennessee. It's been over a year since that time, with plenty changing along the way. Here are some of the most impactful changes Tennessee has experienced since that time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCHOa_0kgx4atD00
Photo byAiden FrazieronUnsplash

Abortion ban

Almost all abortions became illegal in 2022 when Roe v. Wade was overturned. Tennessee has some of the strictest abortion laws in the country, outlawing abortion after six weeks (with the only exception being a medical emergency and not in cases of rape and/or incest). Aside from the ban itself, many bills have been introduced or passed that severely limit personal freedoms and continue to hurt essential healthcare workers. One example of this is a bill introduced in March 2022 that would allow a rapist's family member, friend, neighbor, or spouse to sue his victim's doctors or anyone else who aids in providing safe abortion access.

Planned Parenthood is back, and they're on wheels

You can visit your local Planned Parenthood again! Well... Sort of. The Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi is starting to roll out (and I quite literally mean "roll out") their Knoxville Mobile Health Unit.

Our new Knoxville Mobile Health Unit is now accepting appointments for limited services from February 14th-17th. Click the button to see the services we’re offering now or call 866-711-1717 to secure your appointment!

The mobile clinic is offering:

  • Gender-affirming hormone therapy (new and existing patients)
  • STI screenings (without symptoms)
  • Birth control* (new and existing patients)
  • Pregnancy testing
  • Pregnancy options counseling

They also mention that they are currently not offering IUDs with this mobile clinic, but plan to change that soon.

Childcare services in Tennessee are drastically behind

According to The Tennessean, there are over 181,400 working parents throughout the state, all of whom have children under five years old and need adequate childcare services. But Tennessee's childcare services are less than ideal, and this has remained the same under the state's abortion ban. The state has lost over $1.34 billion annually due to "lost earnings and revenue, according to a new report that examined the economic consequences of having insufficient and inadequate child care in Tennessee," and it costs around $8,500 annually for families who need it. Regardless of this, Governor Bill Lee infamously said he wasn't ready to commit to a childcare-related proposal that would aid both the state's economy and working families in 2021.

This hasn't changed at all since Tennessee's statewide abortion ban, and it is not expected to change in the future.

