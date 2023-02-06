Do we really need to raise the minimum wage in Tennessee?

The minimum wage in Tennessee is $7.25, which is the same as the federal minimum wage. Tennessee hasn't changed its minimum wage since 2008, bringing the previous $1.67 from $5.58 to the current $7.25. According to Minimum Wage, Tennessee does not have a minimum wage law, or exemptions for certain categories of workers, like tipped employees and full-time students. Many people have discussed what would happen if we change this 15-year law, but hardly anything has been done about actually doing it. By comparing the pros and cons of raising the minimum wage, an astonishing conclusion can be reached.

Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash

In Tennessee, the average cost of an apartment is $1,465 per month, and the average cost of college ranges anywhere from $21,000 to $30,000 during the duration of a bachelor's degree ( four years). Over 118,324 people were unemployed as of November 2022, and, as of 2020, over 7,256 people were experiencing homelessness on any given day (the 20th largest homeless population in all of the U.S.).

These factors (as well as many others) came into play in 2021, when there was an effort to raise the minimum wage to $12.00 an hour. It was a futile attempt, but would it have been worth it?

In an article published by CNBC, Megan Leonhardt writes about what would happen if we raised the minimum wage to $12.00 or even $15.00. "Raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour would increase wages for 17 million U.S. workers, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Another 10 million additional workers earning slightly above $15 per hour would be affected," Leonhardt writes. A raise in the minimum wage would help both workers and small business owners, however, would it be worth the cons?

"Although increasing the minimum wage would potentially create more spending power for low-income Americans, it would also raise the costs of child care by an average of 21% in the U.S., a new Heritage Foundation study finds. It would add an extra expense of $3,728 per year for a family with two children due to the increased labor costs, the study finds."

"One of the biggest impacts [of the $15 minimum wage] is going to be child-care costs," Rachel Greszler, a research fellow in economics, budget and entitlements at the right-leaning Heritage Foundation, said Wednesday. "For single mothers, it’s not an option whether or not to work, and yet [they would] be facing thousands of dollars more in child-care costs per year. That’s going to put these women in a bind," Greszler says. (Megan Leonhardt, CNBC.)

However, there are still many benefits to be had from raising the minimum wage at both a local and federal level. A $15 minimum wage by 2025 would generate $107 billion in higher wages for workers and would allow for more resources to be put back into the businesses that help the economy thrive. The Economy Policy Institue lists other reasons for raising the minimum wage:

Modest increases in the minimum wage have not led to detectable job losses.

Comprehensive research on 138 state-level minimum wage increases shows that all underpaid workers benefit from minimum wage increases, not just teenagers or restaurant workers.

Multiple studies conclude that total annual incomes of families at the bottom of the income distribution rise significantly after a minimum wage increase.

Workers in low-wage jobs and their families benefit the most from these income increases, reducing poverty and income inequality.

By providing families with higher incomes, minimum wage increases have improved infant health and also reduced child abuse and teenage pregnancy.

Providing underpaid workers with more money will directly counter the consumer demand shortfall during this recession.

Even the Congressional Budget Office’s 2019 study of the impact of raising the federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025 clearly showed that the policy would raise incomes of underpaid workers overall and significantly reduce the number of families in poverty.

On a local level, this could bring an astronomical change to Tennesseans and the state's economy. But is this that change wanted, or is it necessary?