Success Requires Self-Motivation

The first step toward improving your life is to set a goal, which might be anything from advancing your education or finding a new career, or reaching a higher level of physical fitness. However, following through to complete what we have planned to do can be difficult, particularly on days when motivation is low. When you don’t feel like working hard, how do you keep your motivation?

We all experience periods of motivational decline. To get yourself back on track toward your objective when you’re feeling unmotivated, consider one of these tactics supported by science.

1. Mark your objective.

Setting an external goal, such as a deadline, can help you increase your internal motivation. Put whatever it is that you want to achieve on the calendar. You can be working toward a goal that has a predetermined end date. Getting ready for a test or enrolling in a course with a set finish date are two examples.

If your objective is lacking this framework, you can give it one by deciding on a deadline by which you could reasonably expect to fulfill it.

With a target date, you can measure your progress and keep motivated because you always know how far you still have to go. This could significantly affect how well you do.

2. Establish a routine for pursuing your goal.

You won’t need to rely on motivation as much once you turn working toward your goal into a habit — an instinctive conditioned response. How can a behavior become a habit?

Choose a trigger.

Pick a daily ritual like eating lunch or brushing your teeth to serve as the trigger for the behavior you wish to develop into a habit. Make an “if-then” plan in writing.

Your if-then strategy might resemble this, for instance, if you wish to develop the habit of studying for class each day:

I’ll start by making my first cup of coffee and then work on my arithmetic assignment for five minutes.

It might resemble this to develop consistency in exercise:

If I get up and brush my teeth, I’ll put on my gym clothes right away.

Making this strategy and putting it on paper could make it more likely that it will be carried out.

Start small.

However, the examples above do not mandate that you watch two hours of class videos, study six chapters of your textbook, or run on the treadmill for an hour.

On days when motivation is low, getting started is frequently the most difficult aspect. Small tasks, like studying for five minutes or putting on your gym clothing, make getting started much simpler.

3. Prepare for flaws.

Although it’s wonderful to be enthusiastic and confident about accomplishing your objective, it is possible to be overly optimistic. It’s alright that not everything will go according to plan every day. Real-life occurs.

But making plans for bad days can help you stay motivated when they occur. Make a note of the obstacles that can stand in your way as you consider your objective. For instance, if your objective is to run each day, you can encounter the following challenges:

> Rainy weather

> Injury

> Illness

We can’t foresee everything that can occur, but we can anticipate the challenges that are most likely to arise occasionally in light of our particular situation. Create a strategy for dealing with each problem after compiling your list.

Now that you have a strategy in place to maintain the momentum, you won’t become discouraged and lose drive when that roadblock arises.

Keep in mind that there are situations where skipping your assignment is a completely acceptable course of action.

4. To create momentum, establish tiny targets.

“If you want to change the world, start by making your bed. If you make your bed every morning, you will have accomplished the first task of the day. It will give you a small sense of pride, and it will encourage you to do another task, and another, and another.”

Naval Admiral William H. McRaven gave this advice during his commencement speech at the University of Texas at Austin in 2014. The former Navy SEAL was onto something.

Numerous minor victories over time can create a sense of momentum that, particularly early on in the process, might propel long-term success. Start by dividing whatever your major objective is into more manageable pieces. A major objective might be finding new employment. Smaller objectives can include updating your résumé, creating a website for your portfolio, receiving a certification, or going to a networking event.

5. Monitor your development.

Observing development can be very inspiring. There are various tools available to help you keep track of your objectives. This might be as simple as a calendar or to-do list that you can mark off days or items as you finish them.

Another choice is to make a progress bar on a piece of paper or poster board. Fill it out as you approach your objective and hang it up somewhere you’ll see it frequently.

6. Give yourself rewards for both small and great accomplishments.

Receiving recognition for our efforts is satisfying. Rewards, however, can also raise motivation and productivity. Your interest and satisfaction in the work you’re doing may increase if you treat yourself to hitting tiny milestones and achieving huge goals.

These incentives don’t have to be substantial or expensive. Here is a short list of suggestions for self-care rewards:

savor your preferred snack.

Take a long shower or bath.

Stream an episode of your preferred podcast.

Make plans to go out with friends.

Play a game online

Take a brief rest

Take a stroll outside.

Read a section of your preferred book.

Spend some time in meditation.

Visit a free attraction or museum

Make a call to a friend or relative.

Prepare yourself to celebrate your accomplishments, both big and small, by taking a few minutes to create your reward list.

7. Accept constructive peer pressure.

In the end, it’s you who works hard to accomplish your goals. But the motivation of others can be very powerful.

Even when working alone, research demonstrates that having a sense of belonging to a team can increase perseverance, engagement, and performance. This can entail joining a study group, jogging team, fitness class, professional organization, or online challenge, depending on your aim.

According to another study, discussing your objective with someone whose judgment you value can increase your motivation to achieve it. Think about discussing your professional goals with a mentor or manager. You might decide to discuss your educational objectives with a professor or academic advisor, or your fitness objectives with a motivating coach or fellow gymgoer.

8. Show gratitude (including for yourself).

It could appear that being grateful would result in complacency and acceptance of the status quo. But several investigations have indicated the opposite. Feelings of gratitude can:

Motivate yourself to improve.

enhance motivation throughout the long term, outside of the time spent practicing appreciation.

create a desire to return favors.

Boost sleep, physical, and mental well-being

There are several ways to promote a grateful mindset. When you first wake up, take five minutes to list all the things for which you are thankful. Even better, record them in a notebook of thankfulness. Is there a person in your life for whom you are grateful? Send a letter of gratitude to them.

9. Practice mood enhancement.

Increased productivity and improvements in both the quality and quantity of work have been related to a positive mood. This does not imply that you must always be upbeat because such is unattainable. But if you’re not motivated to work toward your objective, a fast mood boost can be all you need.

Do you need some suggestions for improving your mood? You might attempt to:

Spend time in the outdoors (or at least get some sunlight)

View some adorable animal photos or movies.

view amusing videos

Exercise

10. Modify your surroundings.

A change of location occasionally can help you approach your task with a new perspective (and a new sense of motivation). This temporary lift that results from changing your environment is known as the novelty effect.

Consider using the local library if you often study at home. Do you regularly use your computer to watch lectures? To watch them outside in the park, try downloading them to your phone. Try a new workout or change up your jogging route.

11. Keep in mind your “why.”

Why is this objective significant to you? Why does that factor matter to you? Why do you think that’s important? Keep looking until you find your ultimate “why” — the principle that motivates your objective.

Set an alarm every morning to remind yourself to take one or two minutes to imagine achievement to further strengthen your “why.” How would it feel to succeed in your mission?