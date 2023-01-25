Rullex Welcomes Tech Industry Leader Robert Owens as CEO

Laura Slawny

National general contractor, Rullex, which specializes in turnkey telecommunication solutions, has appointed Robert Owens as its new CEO. With 20 years of leadership experience in technology and manufacturing, Owens will lead Rullex’s growth initiatives in new and existing markets including Arizona, California, Florida, Texas, and Washington.

“Connectivity and 5G are at the core of our daily lives. As a trusted partner to telecom operators, Rullex understands that there has never been a more critical time to bring forward new digital technologies to the industry,” said Robert Owens. “Whether it is a small site upgrade or a major infrastructure project, it is our mission to support carriers at every level for consumers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UxtfN_0kQw0NT900
Rullex welcomes Robert Owens as CEOPhoto byRullex

Owens will oversee strategy development and execution as the company continues to expand its national presence with projects from major carriers including AT&T, DISH, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Owens has served technology startups and manufacturing companies as CEO, President, and Chief Innovation Officer over his extensive career across two decades. In his previous leadership roles, Owens has successfully grown startups to $65 million annual revenues, launched over 600 products, penetrated international markets, and increased efficiencies by 45%.

“Robert’s energy and dynamic approach will build upon the last decade of leadership and proactive innovation that Rullex has established,” said Russell Razhko, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of Rullex. “Rullex has a bright future ahead as we lead the shift in telecommunications towards new technology and paths for growth. Robert’s proven track record of success and our engineering teams will help our clients achieve their goals efficiently.”

Rullex was founded in 2012 as a communication network construction operator and maintenance service provider by Russell Razhko and Alex Aliakhnovich. Today, Rullex provides wireless and fiber services in over 25 states with a growing team of 200 professionals serving all major carriers. Rullex is the only telecommunication contractor that delivers projects in eight days, compared to the industry average of 30 days.

Rullex and the leadership team will attend the NATE UNITE 2023 conference in February.

About Rullex:

Rullex is the fastest nationwide 5G general contractor helping telecommunications operators embrace new technologies, gain new paths for growth beyond connectivity, and create new revenue streams. Established in 2012, Rullex has delivered turnkey solutions on over 20,000 telecom projects for carriers including AT&T, DISH, T-Mobile, and Verizon. For more information visit www.rullex.net.

