Rosendin Renewable Energy Group Recognized as Industry Leader

Rosendin's team at the Townsite Solar and Storage facility in Nevada. Courtesy Rosendin

Rosendin Renewable Energy Group (RREG) is one of the fastest-growing renewable energy groups in the U.S. and now the Anaheim, California-based builder has been recognized by Solar Power World as one of the most influential companies in the country. Rosendin installed over 1,429 MWdc of solar energy in 2021, reaffirming the company as a leader in designing and building utility-scale renewable power generation and earning a top spot on the 2022 Top Solar Contractors List.

Rosendin jumped three spots in the list to become the country’s fifth highest-ranked solar contractor. Ranked by total megawatts installed, Rosendin is the top EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) utility service provider in California (528 MWdc), Pennsylvania (45 MWdc), and Connecticut (20 MWdc). Moreover, Rosendin is ranked as the Number 1 installer of Utility-Scale PV Plants plus Battery Storage and the top overall provider of solar in Nevada and Maryland.

David Lincoln, Rosendin Renewable Energy Group's SVP speaks at Townsite Solar & Storage ribbon cutting January 2022 Courtesy: Rosendin

“At Rosendin, we recognize the impact of our teams and their dedication and creativity in developing challenging renewable energy projects and battery energy storage systems that provide cost-effective solar solutions for customers while aligning with the company’s commitment to providing clean energy sources,” said David Lincoln, Senior Vice President of Rosendin’s Renewable Energy Group. “We look forward to the continued work with our partners and thank our stakeholders for their ongoing commitment to our communities.”

Rosendin is the only Tier 1 Solar EPC in the industry that designs and self-performs the full spectrum of medium and high voltage electrical, substation and transmission work. Over the past 15 years, the RREG has delivered over 5 GW of solar project installations in the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico, with more than 2 GW currently under construction and over 6 GW in development.

The company is a leading EPC builder of mid to large-scale solar photovoltaic systems with a portfolio that includes commercial and utility-grade solar farms, as well as hospitals, schools, universities, and government facilities. Notable projects include the Aktina Renewable Power Project in Texas, the Townsite Solar + Storage in Nevada, and the Athos Renewable Energy Project in California.

Rosendin employees build a solar facility in California Courtesy: Rosendin

Rosendin is an employee-owned company that offers a sustainable and productive career path for industry professionals who want to make a difference. The electrical contracting company promotes a diverse and inclusive workforce for skilled and unskilled workers interested in construction, engineering, technology, office management, and other career paths. Rosendin’s commitment to safety through meaningful action and permanent solutions is rooted in its core values: “We Care. We Share. We Listen. We Innovate. We Excel.”