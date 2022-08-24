7th Annual Rosendin Golf Tournament Raises Over $270,000 for Navy SEAL Foundation

In an effort to recognize the sacrifices of military members and offer support for their families, Rosendin, the nation’s largest employee-owned electrical contractor, brought construction companies together with its 7th Annual Golf Tournament. This year’s fundraiser at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point raised $274,995 for the nonprofit Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF).

David Hubert and Bob Green of Rosendin, Ted Rose of ElectroRep, David Lincoln of Rosendin Rosendin

“The Annual Rosendin Golf Tournament is one of the many ways we celebrate our local heroes and demonstrate support for their loved ones. We want to thank everyone who joined us in raising awareness and funds to support the impact of the Navy SEAL Foundation,” said David Lincoln, Senior Vice President of Rosendin’s Renewable Energy Group and NSF Committee Member. “As Rosendin recognizes the incredible value Veterans bring to our community and our industry we will continue to support them through fundraisers, volunteer efforts, and career development.”

Golf Tournament Winners Alex Stucker, Brian Van Heel, Ben Macias, Nick Stevenson of Shoals Technology Group Rosendin

Established in 2000, the Navy SEAL Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit benevolent organization that provides over 30 essential programs for SEALS, SWCCs, Veterans, and their families. The organization is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, and helps members transition to successful careers in the civilian sector. Since its inception in 2016, Rosendin’s annual industry Golf Tournament has raised more than $1.47 million for the NSF to provide immediate and ongoing support for Navy SEALS and Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCCs).

Veterans from every branch of the military have found successful career paths at Rosendin, and the electrical contracting company understands the importance of partnership and community for active duty and retired service people. Rosendin was founded in 1919 by WWI Navy Veteran Moses Rosendin, a proud U.S. citizen who grew the company by helping the country’s wartime efforts in WWII.

As the largest employee-owned electrical contractor in the United States, Rosendin’s services include design-build engineering, BIM services, special systems, and renewable energy. They work closely with the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) to offer productive career paths across all skill levels, including opportunities for those who are new to the craft. For career opportunities visit https://www.rosendin.com/careers.