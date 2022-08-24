Rosendin Selected as Oregon National Guard Employer of the Year

The Oregon Air National Guard selected electrical contractor Rosendin as its 2021 Employer of the Year. Rosendin is a national company with offices in Hillsboro and Prineville, Oregon, recognized for showing flexibility and support for employees to fulfill Oregon National Guard’s state and federal missions during the pandemic and during recent wildfires.

Eric Newburn, Rosendin Project Manager and James Vander Meer, Rosendin Apprentice with awards from Oregon Air National Guard Rosedin

The Oregon National Guard also honored Technical Sergeant James Vander Meer as the 2021 173rd Fighter Wing Maintenance Group Airman of the Year. Vander Meer is an electrical apprentice at Rosendin who trains at Kingsley Field as an Aircraft Ordnance System Mechanic. His position requires more than the standard time commitment, including extended deployments for Operation Reassurance, which supported hospitals during the pandemic, and Operation Plan Smokey, which supported wildfire relief efforts.

Col. LeeR. Bouma awards Rosendin Apprentice James Vander Meer with the 2021 173rd Fighter Wing Maintenance Group Airman of the Year Rosendin

"James is one of our most dedicated apprentices at Rosendin. His commitment to serving the country in the National Guard while balancing his apprenticeship and raising a young family is admirable and we applaud him for his hard work,” said Eric Wirtz, Rosendin General Foreman. “He always shows up willing to learn, never complains, gets the job done, and does it all with a great attitude. We recognize James as a valuable asset and Rosendin is lucky to have him as a part of our team."

In addition to his support during the State activation missions, Vander Meer was recognized for his leadership, technical expertise, and volunteerism at the 173rd Maintenance Group. He was among several people recognized at a June 24 ceremony in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

“It is an honor to be recognized by such prestigious awards and I am especially grateful for the people in my life who have helped me get to where I am today. My supervisors and colleagues at Rosendin have been incredibly supportive these last few years when my country called me to duty,” said James Vander Meer, Rosendin apprentice. “I am not only proud but also grateful to have the opportunity to protect and serve the people of Oregon.”

The mission of the Oregon National Guard is to provide the citizens of the State of Oregon and the United States with a ready force of citizen Soldiers and Airmen, equipped and trained to respond to any contingency, natural or man-made.

“Serving the country requires great bravery and, for that reason, as a leading construction industry firm in Oregon, we believe it is our responsibility to support individual members and the National Guard nationwide,” said Robert John, Rosendin Division Manager. “At Rosendin we support James and all active duty and veteran military members who sacrifice so much for our country, and we will continue to do so through volunteer services and community funding efforts.”

Veterans from every branch of the military have found successful career paths at Rosendin. The company was founded in 1919 by WWI Navy Veteran Moses Rosendin, a proud U.S. citizen who grew the company by helping the country’s wartime efforts in WWII. As a strong supporter in the local community, Rosendin has been the electrical partner for The Oregon International Air Shows for over 20 years, providing funding and volunteer support during two annual events that benefit local charities.