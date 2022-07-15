Nominate a Ft. Myers teacher to win a free A/C unit

As teachers in Ft. Myers get ready for a new school year, the team at Air Pros USA wants to remind everyone to recognize teachers' dedication to educating the next generation of leaders. The Florida home services company is asking the public to nominate the "coolest teacher in Ft. Myers" who will be awarded with a free air conditioning unit valued at $10,000.

Air Pros USA has begun accepting nominations to surprise one lucky teacher with a new A/C unit for their home, along with free installation, just in time for the start of the school year. In addition, all Ft. Myers teachers who are nominated by parents, students, friends, or self-nominate, will receive a free summer season A/C tune-up as a way to honor them for their continued support of students in the South Florida area.

“We want to recognize Florida teachers who put their students first by continuing to provide one of the greatest assets to them, an education,” said Anthony Perera, founder of Air Pros USA. “This giveaway is our way of showing appreciation for teachers and provide an opportunity to improve the lucky recipients’ quality of life.”

Anyone can nominate a deserving teacher for the Air Pros USA Teacher’s Giveaway by filling out a short application at AirProsUSA.com/teachers. The deadline to submit nominations is Monday, July 25th, 2022. The contest is open to teachers living in Fort Myers, Florida who will be educating students during the 2022/2023 school year. For more information and a complete list of official rules for the Teacher’s Giveaway, visit AirProsUSA.com/teachers.