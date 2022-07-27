The Timeless Art of the Local Bakery

Tucked away in a little North Carolina town, in a row of quaint stores and restaurants, resides Flat Rock Village Bakery.

Parking is located behind the outdoor deck seating, dappled in the sunshine, under cover of old draping magnolia trees and the sweet scent of its blossoms. Additional parking is located behind the whimsical local businesses adjacent to the bakery.

Brick oven loaves of bread right from the oven and wood-fired pizzas are part of the everyday fare. Breakfasts include fresh scones, croissants, pecan sticky buns, and avocado or hummus toast along with gluten-free options such as granola with local honey and seasonal fruit served with the option of steamed or cold milk.

Lunch begins at 11 o'clock daily and like breakfast, items are created from scratch.

This treasure to our community also supports local farms and producers such as Hickory Nut Gap Farm, Counter Culture Coffee, and Deep Woods Mushrooms.

Before our food arrived, I sampled a freshly made decadent brownie with a friend. It was still rich, warm, and gooey, completely unforgettable.

On my first visit, I shared the Bakery Salad with organic greens, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, organic carrots, feta, and vinaigrette being my choice of dressing. The perfect side for two as we split a turkey avocado sandwich with provolone and pesto mayo on sourdough. The sandwich was so much a favorite, that on my next outing, with a different friend, we split the same item along with a turkey Caesar sandwich ... similar to a Caesar salad but held within freshly made bread (diner's choice).

While on my first outing we sat on a cool day outside among the trees, on my second visit we enjoyed a wooden table and benches inside along with the deep smells of brewed coffee and sweetly baked desserts. The ignoble sense of the timeless art of baked goods and local food done right with loving care permeating our entire experience.

Each bite was to be savored and so I ended up with leftovers, enough to fill me for lunch the next day and bring me back into that nirvanic space.

The Village Bakery has two locations, one in Flat Rock and one in Fletcher.

The Flat Rock location (Flat Rock Village Bakery) is at 2710 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock, NC with the hours of Sunday through Saturday 8am - 5pm.

The Fletcher location (Fletcher Village Bakery) is at 235 St John Rd

Fletcher, NC with the hours of Sunday through Saturday 7am - 3pm.

Fresh organic brick-oven bread is made daily and some are day-specific such as the three-cheese garlic and basil (made every day except Wednesdays) or the raisin pecan which is made only on Fridays currently. See their website for each location's menu.

Surrounded by two of my other favorite Flat Rock excursions (reviews coming soon) ... truly a gem among the mountains.

See you there!