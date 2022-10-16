Build a Garden Plot for food and recreation

Latoya Delbridge

Whether you are a seasoned gardener or a novice, these five tips are essential to planning out new garden plots or re-planting old plots. Despite having the best seeds, fertilizer, and soil, you will only achieve sub-par results without proper planning. The first thing you should consider when planning your garden plot is the length of the growing season in your area. It is suggested you start a datebook or planner for your garden. Record the last frost date and the first frost date for your region. If you are new to gardening, you should use the most conservative dates. Knowing how long you have to grow things is essential to picking the most successful varieties of plants for your garden. If you are new to the area, you can look online for lists of plants that do well in your local area. Starting with these varieties is your best path to success.

Once you have your list ready, study each of the varieties, their growing times, and their space/sun requirements. You can then begin to make a map of your garden. Figuring out how much sun your garden gets throughout the day is essential to planning your plot. Get acquainted with the shady spots as well sunny areas. Be sure to indicate those areas in your plan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ezRm_0iZ5mcQs00
Photo by Markus Spiske

Knowing where to plant everything is only half the battle. The second tip is to study what local pests you might be contending with for each plant variety, including local blights and funguses. Get a pesticide/fungicide schedule in place before planting. Most garden pest damage is irreversible. Prevention is the only way to ensure a good crop yield. You can ask a local group or search online for common pests in your area. Typically, each plant type will have its own set of predators and diseases. Many organic and synthetic pesticides/fungicides cover a variety of different pests. Becoming familiar with what each of these treatments covers can make a huge difference in your success. The third and most important tip is to keep good records. Garden plot planning isn’t just a one-time ordeal. You will need to rotate and change your plant locations annually to ensure you aren’t stressing the soil. Keeping good records is not only essential to the first two steps but will be incredibly helpful when you go to plan your plot next year.

Following these three tips will improve yield, ensure good growth, and ultimately make every garden plot a success.

# gardening# survival food# tips for gardening# grow your food# grow your veggies and fruits

