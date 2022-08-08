Simple wholefoods that are budget friendly

If you're on a tight budget but still want to eat healthily, here are some tips for which foods to buy. You don't have to break the bank to eat healthy. With a little planning and some smart shopping, you can eat well on a tight budget.

Brown rice

Brown rice is simply milled rice that has had its outer bran layer and germ removed. This leaves the inner endosperm, which is then milled to create brown rice. Brown rice is a whole grain and a good source of complex carbohydrates, fiber, magnesium, phosphorous, potassium, selenium, and vitamins. This makes it a healthier choice than white rice. It is typically sold in bulk, which makes it more budget-friendly.

Dried beans

Dried beans are an inexpensive, nutritious food. They are a good source of protein and fiber and are low in fat. Dried beans are prepared by soaking them in water and then cooking them.

Frozen spinach

Frozen spinach is cheap and nutritious for a few reasons. First, spinach is a leafy green vegetable that is packed with vitamins and minerals, low in calories and fat, and high in fiber. Additionally, frozen spinach is typically sold in bulk, which makes it a more affordable option than fresh spinach. Finally, frozen spinach is a convenient option for those who do not have time to wash and chop fresh spinach.

Carrots

Carrots are cheap and a good source of vitamins and minerals, including beta-carotene, which is converted into vitamin A in the body. This vitamin is important for vision, immune function, and cell growth. Carrots are also a good source of fiber.

Frozen berries

Frozen berries are a great way to get your daily dose of antioxidants, and they're just as nutritious as fresh berries. In fact, frozen berries may even be more nutritious than fresh berries because they're picked at the peak of ripeness and then flash-frozen, which locks in their nutrients. Frozen berries are also a convenient way to get your fruit fix since they're always in season and don't require any prep work. Just pop them in your mouth or add them to your breakfast, and you're good to go!

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are nutritious because they are a good source of protein, fiber, and healthy fats. They are also a good source of vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, potassium, zinc, and vitamin E. They are low in sugar, and they contain no cholesterol or sodium.

So, next time you're feeling the pinch, don't reach for the ramen noodles - try these healthy, budget-friendly options instead.