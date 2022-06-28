Elkins Park, PA

Pour My love into a candle and watch me burn for you

Latoya Delbridge

We love candles, they make our spaces homey and sets the ambience so well, and unless you absolutely hate candles, who doesn’t like candles.

Located in Elkins Park, I started my own small candle business TwnFlmz Candle Co. Here’s my story

I fell in love, it’s such a simple statement yet complex. Life happened and I fell in love with a man, the love I felt for him inspired me to flex my own creativity.

Candles to me have always symbolized romance, togetherness, cuddling and mood setting. He loved candles as much as I did and well that was enough for me to get all giddy inside. I made up my mind to finally start my own candle line. Besides the fact that I could never find a candle I liked specifically and if I did, the price of it would be way to high, so I made it a priority to start my business at once.

Twnflmz Candle Co is my brainchild and I pour all my love quite literally in each candle creation. Our candles are double wicked to symbolize two individuals. When you light the candle, the flames are the passion that burns between them as they become one, by which is the whole candle. Simple yet complex in its own right.

I only use 100% coconut soy wax for a strong scented throw and a clean burn when you light them. The candle size is 12oz, but I am looking to make a larger candle in the future.

I have fragrances such as “Mi Amour”, “Just the 2 of Us”, “Breakfast on the balcony” and “Dark Desires” among other amazing fragrances.

Please check me out on my Instagram @twnflmzcandleco and visit our website twnflmz.com to take a candle home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRExD_0gOPTJVk00
Latoya Delbridge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oj3OR_0gOPTJVk00
Latoya Delbridge

I love making candles and my candle line is inspired by true love. I hope you love them as much as I do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBO0N_0gOPTJVk00
Latoya Delbridge

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# candles# candle business# small businesses# woman owned Businesses# great candles

Comments / 0

Published by

Health, lifestyle, travel and food-related articles

Elkins Park, PA
100 followers

More from Latoya Delbridge

Philadelphia, PA

4th of July fun 2022

We celebrate our independence on this fine day captivated by fireworks, friends and great food surrounding us in a macabre of excitement. We prep food in honor of this day for family BBQ's and go shopping for the perfect outfit to match the red, white and blue aesthetic, and drive around to purchase the ultimate firework bundles but what if you have no one or nowhere to go on this 4th of July holiday?

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Show dad you appreciate him this Father's Day!

"Your awesome dad, I love you." Are the words you'll be hearing all day starting June 19th. While the occasional card from hallmark, another coffee mug, a new BBQ grill or fresh fishing gear might be just as sweet as saying I love you, lets take dad out for an amazing dinner on the town where he can relax and keep his wallet tucked neatly in his pocket.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Absolute fun and food at the Board & Brew

I smiled down at my plate of chicken and waffles as our waiter gently placed the food in front of me. I was very impressed with the setup, the food smelled amazing and my sunny side up eggs were cooked perfectly.

Read full story

Puerto Rico off the beaten path

The Caribbean Island of Puerto Rico has become such a vibrant tourist location, with its plethora of old Spanish structures, breathtaking mountains, waterfalls, and fun beaches. What’s not to love about this vibrant island. As much as Puerto Rico has all these amazing locations there are hidden treasures lying unexplored in many corners of the city.

Read full story
2 comments
Philadelphia, PA

The Tale of two breakfast spots

There I was sitting at the kitchen table daydreaming. 6:30 marked the hour and I was truly wide awake since I was so used to rising at such early hours to get work finished on my laptop.

Read full story
5 comments

How to make your own coconut soy wax candle

Okay, if your a candle addict like I am, you absolutely cannot live without candles or simply go to the mall and not prance to your nearest bath and body works or Yankee candle store.

Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philly fun from a birds eye view 2022

Whether you live in the city of Philadelphia or your touring, there are many historical landmarks, restaurants, and hotels to help you get a taste of the city. Philadelphia has a great food scene and holds special events that in my opinion aren't broadcast enough, so here are three fun events you can attend this year only in the great city of Philadelphia.

Read full story

Bermuda island home of the pink sand beaches

Bermuda, the term itself is legendary and when we hear Bermuda our thoughts instantly drift to the mysterious devil's triangle located west of the great Atlantic ocean better known as the Bermuda Triangle. But we're venturing to a place famous for its pink sand beaches and interconnected small islands that will make you never want to go back home, the island of Bermuda.

Read full story

The painful period paradox

To all my lovely ladies who go through their periods briskly and gracefully.... how I envy you!. There is not a month that goes by where some ladies like myself are able to have what some would call, "A happy Period". While it is inevitable as a female to not have a bleeding session downstairs, there are ways you can lessen or combat the painful cramps like a ninja before the lightning strikes. P.S cramps feel like unleashed lightning strikes, just wanted to throw that in there.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans a city that stays in your heart

Located along the Mississippi River in Louisiana, New Orleans is a beautiful city that has plenty to offer. Creating a balance between traditions and modernity, the city offers multitudes of excitement and leisure.

Read full story
5 comments

Unique Eateries You Must See and Dine-In

The first location may seem a little out of the way for some of us, however, Denmark is one of the top tourist destinations in the world. With that in mind, there is a unique and interesting, one of a kind Dining Establishment that is a must visit to add to your bucket list.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy