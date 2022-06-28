Pour My love into a candle and watch me burn for you

We love candles, they make our spaces homey and sets the ambience so well, and unless you absolutely hate candles, who doesn’t like candles.

Located in Elkins Park, I started my own small candle business TwnFlmz Candle Co. Here’s my story

I fell in love, it’s such a simple statement yet complex. Life happened and I fell in love with a man, the love I felt for him inspired me to flex my own creativity.

Candles to me have always symbolized romance, togetherness, cuddling and mood setting. He loved candles as much as I did and well that was enough for me to get all giddy inside. I made up my mind to finally start my own candle line. Besides the fact that I could never find a candle I liked specifically and if I did, the price of it would be way to high, so I made it a priority to start my business at once.

Twnflmz Candle Co is my brainchild and I pour all my love quite literally in each candle creation. Our candles are double wicked to symbolize two individuals. When you light the candle, the flames are the passion that burns between them as they become one, by which is the whole candle. Simple yet complex in its own right.

I only use 100% coconut soy wax for a strong scented throw and a clean burn when you light them. The candle size is 12oz, but I am looking to make a larger candle in the future.

I have fragrances such as “Mi Amour”, “Just the 2 of Us”, “Breakfast on the balcony” and “Dark Desires” among other amazing fragrances.

Please check me out on my Instagram @twnflmzcandleco and visit our website twnflmz.com to take a candle home.

I love making candles and my candle line is inspired by true love. I hope you love them as much as I do.