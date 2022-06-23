Philadelphia, PA

4th of July fun 2022

Latoya Delbridge

We celebrate our independence on this fine day captivated by fireworks, friends and great food surrounding us in a macabre of excitement.

We prep food in honor of this day for family BBQ's and go shopping for the perfect outfit to match the red, white and blue aesthetic, and drive around to purchase the ultimate firework bundles but what if you have no one or nowhere to go on this 4th of July holiday?

I got you, here's two great events to make your 4th of July as special and noteworthy as your last.

The spirit of Philadelphia's rooftop yacht party. Tickets are still available if you would love to sail the Delaware river in style, jam to R&B classics, afrobeat's and hip hop all while sipping a fancy drink and eating to your hearts content buffet style. You can also purchase VIP tickets to board the yacht beforehand and choose your seating. Plus you get some firework action from the view on the water, Now that sounds like a party worth attending.

Located: The Spirit of Philadelphia 401 S Christopher Columbus Blvd Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sunday, July 3rd 11:30PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dOU9g_0gIrFf6I00
eventbrite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455H9N_0gIrFf6I00
eventbrite

The Philly balloon and music festival is a wonderful event you can enjoy. Traditional balloons take to the sky in this colorful festival. food, fun and live entertainment will be had, plus fire works start around a reasonable time. Grab your chair, get some food and wait for the fireworks after the last balloon launch, its a sight to behold

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grpdN_0gIrFf6I00
eventbrite

Located Ludwigs Corner 1326 Pottstown Pike Ludwigs Corner, PA 19425

Starts at Saturday July 2nd 12PM

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/philly-balloon-music-festival-tickets-260601384757?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

