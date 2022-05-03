Absolute fun and food at the Board & Brew

I smiled down at my plate of chicken and waffles as our waiter gently placed the food in front of me. I was very impressed with the setup, the food smelled amazing and my sunny side up eggs were cooked perfectly.

Board and Brew Chicken and waffles Latoya Delbridge

You could hear the hustle and bustle downstairs as my sister, and I sat upstairs to eat and choose from a library of board games. Nestled in Drexel University 3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19104, the Board and Brew is a café style board game restaurant.

This board game restaurant is the coolest and cutest cafe I’ve been to in a while. The ambience is relaxed, and the café is clean. To our delight there were no rude people, and we were not rushed to ordering anything. If you’re coming in for your morning joe or a fancy latte, you can sit downstairs in the café area and people watch or open your laptop and get some work done. If you wish to eat and play board games, your seated upstairs where you can order your food and browse the bookshelves full of games. The upstairs also have an outdoor balcony if you don’t want to be inside.

Latoya Delbridge

They have a great breakfast lunch and dinner menu that’s cooked in house fresh just like their coffee. The staff is approachable and friendly, my sister and I had the pleasure of conversating with one of the staff, he was so sweet, and made sure we had everything we needed at our table. He also checked in on us even though we seen him running up and down the steps as business picked up heavy, now that’s great customer service.

Latoya Delbridge

We played love letters, sushi go party and cockroach poker, it was fun. A plus at the board and brew is that you don’t have to be afraid that your too loud because it’s an entertainment space and you can laugh as loud and free as you want. Most of the time you can’t help it when you’re having a good time anyway.

If your touring Philadelphia or simply need a café to have a good time with friends or even dinner plans and you love to play board games, please check the Board and Brew out located in Drexel University on 3200 Chestnut St, it’s a vibe.