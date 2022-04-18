The Tale of two breakfast spots

There I was sitting at the kitchen table daydreaming. 6:30 marked the hour and I was truly wide awake since I was so used to rising at such early hours to get work finished on my laptop.

My stomach growled in protest and my energy levels screamed for a matcha over dose in a venti size cup.

I knew in the back of my mind I didn't need the extra calories a nice heavy breakfast sandwich provided or the extra butter some croissant or pancakes bathe in but, who was I kidding, that's all I wanted. Unlocking my phone I clicked the panic button that read UberEATS and scrolled through my first option.

Green Eggs Café

This café is amazing with great portion size platters of food. My absolute favorite breakfast dish is their chicken and waffles, large round Belgium waffles drizzled with maple syrup, a dollop of butter topped with their southern fried chicken and two poached eggs doused in hot hollandaise sauce, need I say more. The runner up would be their dish called the kitchen sink. Three eggs scrambled with sausage crumbles, gruyere cheese, potatoes, peppers, onions, topped with sausage gravy, jumbo biscuit, in a cast iron skillet, pure perfection!.

Located 2800 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Now green eggs café has some unique french toast and pancake as well, so please don't miss out by just sticking to the savory options on the menu, trust me.

Butter Pecan French Toast Green eggs Cafe/ Instagram

Realizing my indecisiveness at that very moment, I scrolled back to the home menu of UberEATS to find another favorite of mine.

Eggcellent Cafe

Their sunrise Sammies is the best breakfast sandwich one could possibly get in the morning, it is pure perfection. Scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, hash browns and cheddar cheese all nestled between a brioche bun. The sandwich is a hardy portion, buttery and the hash browns are crispy, just a moment of silence please.

Located 113 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

So I decided on the sunrise sammies from Eggcellent Cafe with a large iced matcha and a women couldn't be happier. Needless to say, I had a very satisfying morning that day.