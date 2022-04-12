Philly fun from a birds eye view 2022

Whether you live in the city of Philadelphia or your touring, there are many historical landmarks, restaurants, and hotels to help you get a taste of the city. Philadelphia has a great food scene and holds special events that in my opinion aren't broadcast enough, so here are three fun events you can attend this year only in the great city of Philadelphia.

Manayunk StrEat Food Festival, stationed in northeast Philadelphia the fest takes over a half-mile stretch of Main Street from Shurs Lane to Green Lane and brings a huge crowd (visitphilly.com).

With over fifty food trucks and vendors, there is so much to discover in the northeast neighborhood of Manayunk but hurry and mark your calendars because this event is set to kick off April, 24 2022 on a Sunday 11Am-5PM rain or shine. You don't want to miss out on this awesome event.

Our next event is quirky and makes you curiouser and curiouser. None other than the classic and whimsical Alice and wonderland clue games, you heard me right, an Alice and wonderland clue game on the streets of Philadelphia. All you need is one ticket per team in order to play with a maximum of six players in one team. The game duration last for about three hours between the time of 9AM-2PM and you get a secret starting location.

Turning city streets into unmissable adventures, our immersive events are part mystery-solving and part escape-room.

Solve challenges, test your clue-cracking skills and play against hundreds of other teams in a unique city-wide experience(https://www.cluedupp.com/pages/faqs).

Mark your calendars for the date of September 10, 2022, you will be given further information upon booking and yes you can dress up for this event, amazing costumes only! or not, up to you.

Our third event in Philadelphia will set you a glow, the Philadelphia Chinese lanterns festival. The colors, the art , the culture. This festival will leave you smiling and talking about it for days. The can’t-miss illuminated fest in Philadelphia’s Historic District hosts dozens of massive, intricate and handcrafted lanterns — dragons, pandas, whales and more — constructed by lantern artisans from China.

Also on the docket at this uber-popular ticketed event: live cultural performances, shopping, dining, the Dragon Beer Garden and more.

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival returns — for the first time in three years — from June 21 to August 7, 2022(visitphilly.com).

With that being said, get your tickets, throw on your walking shoes and dash into the non-touristy stuff Philadelphia has to offer, you won't regret it.