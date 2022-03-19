The painful period paradox (female mentruation & what could help)

To all my lovely ladies who go through their periods briskly and gracefully.... how I envy you!

There is not a month that goes by where some ladies like myself are able to have what some would call, "A happy Period". While it is inevitable as a female to not have a bleeding session downstairs, there are ways you can lessen or combat the painful cramps like a ninja before the lightning strikes. P.S cramps feel like unleashed lightning strikes, just wanted to throw that in there.

By no means am I telling you what to do or prescribing anything for I am not a doctor, just a woman who dreads her period due to crippling pain. Hopefully, you have found a solution that actually works for you and your body because we are all unique.

The Daily texan

Let's dive into what cramps actually are and how they work.

Cramps are caused by prostaglandins, a chemical a female body produces to make the muscles of the uterus contract. The contracting muscles help push the blood out through a female's vagina during her period. (hopkninsallchildrens.org)

So, what's this painful electrocuting pain we feel in our torso and why does this pain occur?

Well, when we menstruate our uterus muscles contract and shed its lining which is the blood clots we see when we pee and such during our period. The Hormone we produce (Prostaglandins) that has to do with pain and inflammation triggers the uterus muscles to contract and with higher levels of the hormone (Prostaglandins) we, unfortunately, experience severely painful cramping. (Mayoclinic.org)

That was a lot, I hope I didn't lose you there, so that is why we experience such agony at that time of the month. It doesn't mean anything is wrong with you, it simply means you produce a higher level of that hormonal chemical you previously read about. Of course, if you experience other symptoms or the pain is so intense that you are unable to walk or go about your daily activities, you might want to have a talk with your doctor and get it checked out immediately.

How do you combat the pain like a ninja you ask?

Take painkillers beforehand. Aleve is a great pain killer to take for cramping I have found. Again, I am not prescribing or recommending, simply suggesting. Find what works for you. I've found that these pain killers take my pain away or lessen the PMSing and I have a lot of PMSing. Some people recommend tea or a hot compress on their stomach area and while this sounds like a nice little pampering session, we're talking pain here. I've found this doesn't work either. The tea just tastes good and the hot compress makes me feel sick and makes the cramping worst for some reason. It's almost like the cramps are angry I tried to smother them with a warm blanket.

So have these in your stash for PMS and period pain:

Pain killers-Take before period comes on and during if pain persists

PMS gummies that help with cramping symptoms, post-period pain, and hormone balance

Finally, rest truly kick your feet up and chill out, give your body some zen mode. We are always on the go and constant movement when your body is screaming at you to stop, this is important. It is our feminine cycle, our body's way of purging and renewing, so take that time to appreciate your body and understand it.

You'll be on your way to a happy period.