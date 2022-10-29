The order of each God of War game

The Olympus gods have not given up on this series. A few video game series can continue for more than ten years without releasing even one subpar installment. One of those rare gaming titans since 2005 has been Sony's God of War franchise.

Credit Goes To I Stock photos.com

The franchise has consistently attracted new competitors in addition to achieving both commercial and critical success. The God of War franchise is known for its high caliber on home consoles, mobile devices, and even the web. We're going back through Rates' past to see which of these amazing games reigns as a god among them all, as God of War Ragnarök is poised to elevate the mythical series to new heights.

Credit Goes To I Stock photos.com

Ascension in God of War Ascension, the final official God of War game for the PlayStation 3, doesn't receive quite as much praise as its predecessors. The events of this prequel happened before those in the first God of War. The game follows Rates as he tries to escape Ares' captivity and prevent the first war god from besieging Olympus.

The boss bouts in this installment of the God of War series were exactly as memorable as they had always been in terms of combat and presentation. The multiplayer option was a superfluous addition that didn't add anything to the overall experience, and the story was somewhat constrained by the attempt to force it within a specific time period.

A Call from the Wilds, from God of War Sony and Facebook collaborated on a text-based adventure starring Atreus, Kratos' son, in advance of the 2018 release of God of War.

Credit Goes To I Stock photos.com

A Call from the Wilds is a traditional PC game that can only be played in Messenger, yet it still has all the current conveniences. For instance, you won't lose any plot progress if you leave and return at any point. The God of War series, which has traditionally emphasized action gameplay, is changing in Call of the Wilds, but that doesn't make it any less intriguing. You may also acquire some concept art, so your effort spent on Atreus is rewarded.