Is Alicent Hightower the Red Witch Melisandre from the Round of Privileged Positions?

One of the main characters in Place of the Winged Serpent is Alicent Hightower, who became a sovereign associate of Lord Viserys Targaryen and is Princess Rhaenyra's greatest adversary in the Targaryen nationwide conflict. In any case, we aren't aliens to areas of strength for influential ladies that convey a quality of certainty since we saw something very similar in Melisandre, whom we met in the Round of Lofty Positions. Melisandre, obviously, uncovered herself to be an extraordinarily elderly person who was at that point around during the hour of the Mythical Serpent. All in all, might

Credit Goes To unsplash.com

Alicent Hightower at any point be the Red Witch, Melisandre?

Alicent Hightower and Melisandre are not similar individuals since they come from various foundations. The sovereign was brought up in Westeros and, at last, passed on toward the finish of the Dance of the Mythical Serpents. In the meantime, Melisandre is around 400 years of age and was a slave from Asshai in Essos.

Despite the fact that Melisandre was at that point around during the hour of the Place of the Winged Serpent, it is absolutely impossible that she is Alicent in light of the fact that she ought to be a lot more seasoned than the sovereign. They additionally come from totally better places in the well-explored regions of the planet. As a result, we should investigate why it is practically impossible for Alicent Hightower and Melisandre to be the same person.

Alicent Hightower's story made sense of sovereignty. All things considered, Alicent was brought into the world as the little girl of Ser Otto Hightower, a knight from House Hightower of Oldtown. Alicent spent her entire childhood in court and had spent nearly her entire life on earth in the Red Keep in Ruler's Arrival because her father served as Hand of the Lord to both Jaehaerys and Viserys.In the series, she wound up turning out to be old buddies with Princess Rhaenyra during their life as youngsters, since they experienced childhood in Lord's Arrival together.

Credit Goes To unsplash.com

Notwithstanding, when Otto advised Alicent to stay with the lord during his season of sorrow after the passing of Sovereign Aemma, she in the end made Viserys succumb to her, to the point that he decided to wed her rather than Laena Velaryon. In such a manner, a fracture between Alicent and Rhaenyra began to shape, as they, in the long run, turned out to be unpleasant opponents when the princess began turning into a piece unbridled and showed her ruined side as the main successor to the Iron High position.

Alicent bore youngsters with Viserys, as she brought forth two children (three in the book) and a girl. The way that she presently had a child, Aegon implied that she could now push the ruler to turn into the new beneficiary of the Iron Privileged position. Yet, Viserys guaranteed that he could never eliminate Rhaenyra as his main beneficiary. Furthermore, during Viserys' last minutes, Alicent misjudged a proclamation connected with Aegon the Winner, as she felt that the ruler was discussing their child.

This was the fuel that Alicent expected to light the flares of battle against Rhaenyra, as she presently had a long list of motivations to put her child in the Iron High position in front of the princess. Thusly, the Targaryen nationwide conflict erupted, with the sovereign driving the Greens and the princess driving the Blacks.

Alicent, be that as it may, wound up enduring the whole conflict since she was never a warrior. All things being equal, she was simply one of the figures controlling the conflict from the background. Every last bit of her kids wound up kicking the bucket in the nationwide conflict, and she had to be kept in the Red Keep as long as she could remember when Lord Aegon III, Rhaenyra's child, rose to the Iron Privileged position.

Ultimately, Alicent kicked the bucket in her room during the episode of winter fever a couple of years into Aegon III's rule. She might have without a doubt endured the conflict, yet she never lived to turn into an elderly person, as she had to see her side lose in the conflict that she helped start.

Melisandre's Story figured out

Quite possibly the most baffling person that we met in the Round of Lofty Positions was the red priestess named Melisandre, who appeared to have an extraordinary command of wizardry. She had the option to invoke shadows and had the option to utilize a wide range of various fire spells. As a red priestess, she serves the Master of Light, who she says will show himself as the Ruler that was Guaranteed, the prophesized friend in need who will overcome the danger coming from the north of Westeros.

While Melisandre might have been puzzling when she began, we got to get familiar with somewhat more of her personality. She uncovered that she came from a nation called Asshai, which is one of the various urban communities that can be tracked down in the furthest east of Essos. She grew up as the little girl of a slave in Asshai and needed to live in destitution for the greater part of her whole youth.

In any case, she had the option to turn into a red priestess of the Ruler of Light, and this permitted her to carry on with an existence of administration to the one they call the one genuine god. Eventually, before the Conflict of the Five Rulers, she crossed the Limited Ocean to get to Westeros so she could come to the aid of Stannis Baratheon, whom she believed was the prophesized Sovereign that was Guaranteed. Accordingly, she turned into Stannis' most trusted counsel as the Baratheon ruler likewise accepted that he was for sure the prophesized rescuer and the legitimate successor to the Iron Privileged position.

In the meantime, after the demise of Stannis Baratheon and soon after she wound up carrying on with a confounded life in Palace Dark, she uncovered herself to be an elderly person when she eliminated her jewelry. In that capacity, she was just utilizing the powers given to her by the Master of Light to make herself look significantly more youthful than she really was. It was in this manner that it was uncovered that Melisandre was over 400 years of age, and that implies that she existed some time before the Targaryens vanquished the Seven Realms.

Credit Goes To unsplash.com

In the long run, Melisandre resurrected Jon Snow by utilizing the powers of the Master of Light. This was the very thing that caused her to accept that he could be the ruler that was guaranteed. Also, despite the fact that Jon Snow exiled her from his side in the wake of discovering that she murdered Stannis' girl, she was the one that brought Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen together on the grounds that she accepted that one of them could be the prophesized rescuer.

During the Clash of Winter, she utilized her powers to illuminate the weapons of the Dothraki riders with blazes, as they had the option to utilize their blades against the Multitude of the Dead. What's more, after the late evening Lord's loss, Melisandre entered the open and eliminated her jewelry, as she matured quickly before she went to clean.

Could Alicent be Melisandre?

The way that Melisandre was entirely old, that she was as yet alive during the Place of the Mythical Beasts, is definitely not a valid reason to accept that she might have been Alicent from a past life. That is on the grounds that Alicent Hightower's life is irrefutable, as she was brought into the world by Otto Hightower and was brought up in Lord's Arrival 200 years before the occasions of the Round of Lofty Positions.

In addition, Alicent burned through the vast majority of her whole life in Lord's Arrival and has likely never been to Essos. Her demise was likewise reported in the book, as she passed on because of a fever years after Aegon III rose to the Iron Lofty position.

In any case, Melisandre was conceived as a slave girl in Asshai, which is unbelievably far from Westeros. This happened 400 years before the hour of the Round of High Positions and over 200 years before the Place of the Mythical Serpent.

In that capacity, the timetables of the characters and their places of beginning are totally different from each other. There is, likewise, no question that they have completely different personalities that are not quite the same as each other. Furthermore, it actually means that it is absolutely impossible that Alicent is Melisandre.