Japanese anime (derived from the word “animation”) has been around for decades and has become more of a hot topic in recent years. Do you know that you have most likely watched anime as a child without knowing it is an anime? Yes! Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Beyblade, Yu-Gi-Oh!- all these famous shows are anime.

Photo by laststopanime

These anime series and movies are mainly adaptations of Japanese comics called manga. The rest are either original or adaptations of light novels, visual novels, games, etc.

Anime has taken the world by storm owing to the emergence of streaming services, namely, Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and Netflix.

Today we will focus only on the Anime library of Netflix, the most popular online streaming service worldwide. Since the arrival of the pandemic, the number of anime on Netflix has risen markedly. More and more anime are making their way onto Netflix.

If you plan to start your anime journey, or if you want to recommend it to a friend, you’ve come to the right place. We have handpicked the 15 best anime on Netflix for beginners that one should start with.

15. Sword Art Online

Photo by laststopanime

Genres: Action, Fantasy, Adventure, Romance

Sword Art Online is an insanely popular anime series adapted from a light novel series of the same name.

SAO is enjoyed by most viewers, no matter what their taste, due to its ideal combination of genres that appeal to a larger audience.

What can you expect?

Fantastic animation

A fascinating story with high entertainment value

Great chemistry between the primary duo

Very well-executed fight sequences

Marvelous soundtracks

14. Your Lie in April

Photo by laststopanime

Genres: Drama, Music, Romance

Your Lie in April, at first glance, may look like a simple romantic comedy.

But this anime is not as much romance as it is a beautiful story of music forging a pure bond between two young musicians who help overcome each other’s hardships.

What can you expect?

The aesthetically pleasing art style

Relatable and lovable characters

Tear-jerking emotions

Stunning animation

Amazing soundtracks

13. Tokyo Revengers

Photo by laststopanime

Genres: Drama, Sci-fi, Action, Thriller

Tokyo Revengers is a great anime series with an absolutely thrilling story. The manga sales of Tokyo Revengers shot up within a few weeks of airing.

This show is an unprecedented combination of genres and thus takes no time to draw the viewers’ attention.

What can you expect?

Mind-bending plot twists

Many likable and interesting characters

Exceptionally engrossing plot

A rollercoaster ride of emotions

An incredible display of martial arts

12. Steins;Gate

Photo by laststopanime

Genres: Sci-Fi, Psychological Thriller, Suspense

Steins;Gate is an anime adaptation of a visual novel of the same name. If the concept of time travel fascinates you, you will thoroughly enjoy this show.

The first episode may make no sense initially, but do not worry! It is supposed to be confusing. Everything falls right in place as the story progresses.

What can you expect?

A convoluted but very well-laid out plot structure

Lovable and entertaining characters

Incredible plot twists

Excellent incorporation of humor

Very well-developed characters

11. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Photo by laststopanime

Genres: Action, Military, Fantasy, Comedy

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is regarded by many anime fans as the best anime series ever, and understandably so.

The anime caters to a broad audience, owing to the number of genres it successfully encompasses. FMAB is a must-watch for anime fans as well as anime beginners.

What can you expect?

Top-notch animation

Very-well written cast of characters

Brilliant execution of a relatively simple story

Interesting powers and abilities

Very well-developed characters

10. Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

Photo by laststopanime

Genres: Psychological Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Military

Code Geass is an original anime series by studio Sunrise. It is a classic anime series with a huge fanbase.

One does not come across someone who has watched Code Geass and has not appreciated the anime. If you happen to like psychological thrillers, this anime is perfect for you!

What can you expect?

One of the best main characters in anime ever

Excellent strategy-making

Amazing plot twists

Mecha action (involving robots)

Very well-developed characters

9. Great Pretender

Photo by laststopanime

Genres: Action, Comedy, Adventure

Great Pretender is a Netflix Original anime series by Wit Studio. It is the definition of a beginner-friendly anime with the perfect mixture of drama, humor, and thrill.

If you are into heist shows, this is the ideal anime for you, and if you are not into heist shows, it is still worth watching.

What can you expect?

The vibrant and unique art style

Excellent animation

Funny and entertaining characters

Dramatic heists

Highly engaging storyline

8. Violet Evergarden

Photo by laststopanime

Genres: Drama, Fantasy

Violet Evergarden is an anime adaptation by Kyoto Animation studio of the light novel series Violet Evergarden.

What makes the show so good to watch is that all of us can somehow relate to the characters. The anime does an excellent job of hitting the right mark with the viewers’ sentiments.

What can you expect?

Attractive visuals

Beautiful animation

Heart-rending emotions

Unique storyline

7. One-Punch Man

Photo by laststopanime

Genres: Action, Comedy, Parody

One Punch Man is a golden combination of action and comedy. It is mainly a parody of superhero stories, wherein the main character is too overpowered.

One-Punch Man is one of the most entertaining anime series to watch when you are bored.

What can you expect?

High-quality animation

Incredible fight scenes

Lots of entertainment

Unpredictable comedy

6. Spy x Family

Photo by laststopanime

Genres: Comedy, Action

Spy x Family is an anime you should watch, no matter what genre you like. The show managed to garner a massive fanbase within a mere few weeks of airing.

It also hooks you so hard that you will want to read the manga after watching the anime.

What can you expect?

A whole lot of wholesomeness

Recurrent hilarious circumstances

Unexpected action

Great character development

Highly engrossing plot

5. Your Name

Photo by laststopanime

Genres: Supernatural Romance, Drama, Fantasy

Your Name (Kimi no Nawa), by Makoto Shinkai, is the third-highest-grossing anime film. Many anime fans regard Your Name as one of the best anime movies ever made.

Like other Makoto Shinkai films, Your Name resonates with the viewers in more than one way and tells a beautiful story, albeit with a mystical and supernatural twist.

What can you expect?

Stunning visuals

Beautiful animation

Unique narrative premise

A range of emotions

Memorable soundtracks

4. Jujutsu Kaisen

Photo by laststopanime

Genres: Action, Dark Fantasy, Thriller

The manga/anime of Jujutsu Kaisen took no time to rise in popularity. It gives off the vibe of a cult-classic series.

With its superior animation quality, eye-catching visuals, multiple pop culture references, and consistent banger episodes, it is no surprise that it quickly became one of the most popular new-gen anime.

What can you expect?

Flawless animation

Great chemistry between the main characters

Amazing character design

Intriguing powers and supernatural abilities

Spectacular fight sequences

3. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Photo by laststopanime

Genres: Dark Fantasy, Action, Adventure

Demon Slayer is one of the most well-known anime of this generation. The anime as well as the manga series beat every other competitor in popularity when the TV series first aired.

If you pick Demon Slayer as your first series to watch, you can witness the heights that anime has reached in terms of animation.

What can you expect?

Extraordinary animation

Highly action-packed fight sequences

Amazing soundtracks

Unique art style

Fantastic character design

2. Naruto

Photo by laststopanime

Genres: Action, Fantasy, Adventure

Naruto is a name that is familiar to many people outside the anime community and is undoubtedly one of the best anime series to watch as a beginner.

It is part of the Big Three series (along with Bleach and One Piece) that have dominated the anime and manga world for over a decade.

What can you expect?

Well-interwoven plots within the overarching plot

Strategic and thrilling fight scenes

Beautiful soundtracks

Solid main cast as well as supporting cast

Amazing villains

1. Death Note

Photo by laststopanime

Genres: Psychological Thriller, Crime, Mystery

Death Note is arguably the best anime for someone who wants to enter the anime world.

The number of episodes and the story premise make it an ideal choice for a beginner anime.

It is a classic anime that has not sunk in popularity since it aired in 2006.

What can you expect?