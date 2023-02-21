Anime On Netflix For Beginners

Last Stop Anime

Japanese anime (derived from the word “animation”) has been around for decades and has become more of a hot topic in recent years. Do you know that you have most likely watched anime as a child without knowing it is an anime? Yes! Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Beyblade, Yu-Gi-Oh!- all these famous shows are anime.

These anime series and movies are mainly adaptations of Japanese comics called manga. The rest are either original or adaptations of light novels, visual novels, games, etc.

Anime has taken the world by storm owing to the emergence of streaming services, namely, Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and Netflix.

Today we will focus only on the Anime library of Netflix, the most popular online streaming service worldwide. Since the arrival of the pandemic, the number of anime on Netflix has risen markedly. More and more anime are making their way onto Netflix.

If you plan to start your anime journey, or if you want to recommend it to a friend, you’ve come to the right place. We have handpicked the 15 best anime on Netflix for beginners that one should start with.

15. Sword Art Online

  • Genres: Action, Fantasy, Adventure, Romance

Sword Art Online is an insanely popular anime series adapted from a light novel series of the same name.

SAO is enjoyed by most viewers, no matter what their taste, due to its ideal combination of genres that appeal to a larger audience.

What can you expect?

  • Fantastic animation
  • A fascinating story with high entertainment value
  • Great chemistry between the primary duo
  • Very well-executed fight sequences
  • Marvelous soundtracks

14. Your Lie in April

  • Genres: Drama, Music, Romance

Your Lie in April, at first glance, may look like a simple romantic comedy.

But this anime is not as much romance as it is a beautiful story of music forging a pure bond between two young musicians who help overcome each other’s hardships.

What can you expect?

  • The aesthetically pleasing art style
  • Relatable and lovable characters
  • Tear-jerking emotions
  • Stunning animation
  • Amazing soundtracks

13. Tokyo Revengers

  • Genres: Drama, Sci-fi, Action, Thriller

Tokyo Revengers is a great anime series with an absolutely thrilling story. The manga sales of Tokyo Revengers shot up within a few weeks of airing.

This show is an unprecedented combination of genres and thus takes no time to draw the viewers’ attention.

What can you expect?

  • Mind-bending plot twists
  • Many likable and interesting characters
  • Exceptionally engrossing plot
  • A rollercoaster ride of emotions
  • An incredible display of martial arts

12. Steins;Gate

  • Genres: Sci-Fi, Psychological Thriller, Suspense

Steins;Gate is an anime adaptation of a visual novel of the same name. If the concept of time travel fascinates you, you will thoroughly enjoy this show.

The first episode may make no sense initially, but do not worry! It is supposed to be confusing. Everything falls right in place as the story progresses.

What can you expect?

  • A convoluted but very well-laid out plot structure
  • Lovable and entertaining characters
  • Incredible plot twists
  • Excellent incorporation of humor
  • Very well-developed characters

11. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

  • Genres: Action, Military, Fantasy, Comedy

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is regarded by many anime fans as the best anime series ever, and understandably so.

The anime caters to a broad audience, owing to the number of genres it successfully encompasses. FMAB is a must-watch for anime fans as well as anime beginners.

What can you expect?

  • Top-notch animation
  • Very-well written cast of characters
  • Brilliant execution of a relatively simple story
  • Interesting powers and abilities
  • Very well-developed characters

10. Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

  • Genres: Psychological Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Military

Code Geass is an original anime series by studio Sunrise. It is a classic anime series with a huge fanbase.

One does not come across someone who has watched Code Geass and has not appreciated the anime. If you happen to like psychological thrillers, this anime is perfect for you!

What can you expect?

  • One of the best main characters in anime ever
  • Excellent strategy-making
  • Amazing plot twists
  • Mecha action (involving robots)
  • Very well-developed characters

9. Great Pretender

  • Genres: Action, Comedy, Adventure

Great Pretender is a Netflix Original anime series by Wit Studio. It is the definition of a beginner-friendly anime with the perfect mixture of drama, humor, and thrill.

If you are into heist shows, this is the ideal anime for you, and if you are not into heist shows, it is still worth watching.

What can you expect?

  • The vibrant and unique art style
  • Excellent animation
  • Funny and entertaining characters
  • Dramatic heists
  • Highly engaging storyline

8. Violet Evergarden

  • Genres: Drama, Fantasy

Violet Evergarden is an anime adaptation by Kyoto Animation studio of the light novel series Violet Evergarden.

What makes the show so good to watch is that all of us can somehow relate to the characters. The anime does an excellent job of hitting the right mark with the viewers’ sentiments.

What can you expect?

  • Attractive visuals
  • Beautiful animation
  • Heart-rending emotions
  • Unique storyline

7. One-Punch Man

  • Genres: Action, Comedy, Parody

One Punch Man is a golden combination of action and comedy. It is mainly a parody of superhero stories, wherein the main character is too overpowered.

One-Punch Man is one of the most entertaining anime series to watch when you are bored.

What can you expect?

  • High-quality animation
  • Incredible fight scenes
  • Lots of entertainment
  • Unpredictable comedy

6. Spy x Family

  • Genres: Comedy, Action

Spy x Family is an anime you should watch, no matter what genre you like. The show managed to garner a massive fanbase within a mere few weeks of airing.

It also hooks you so hard that you will want to read the manga after watching the anime.

What can you expect?

  • A whole lot of wholesomeness
  • Recurrent hilarious circumstances
  • Unexpected action
  • Great character development
  • Highly engrossing plot

5. Your Name

  • Genres: Supernatural Romance, Drama, Fantasy

Your Name (Kimi no Nawa), by Makoto Shinkai, is the third-highest-grossing anime film. Many anime fans regard Your Name as one of the best anime movies ever made.

Like other Makoto Shinkai films, Your Name resonates with the viewers in more than one way and tells a beautiful story, albeit with a mystical and supernatural twist.

What can you expect?

  • Stunning visuals
  • Beautiful animation
  • Unique narrative premise
  • A range of emotions
  • Memorable soundtracks

4. Jujutsu Kaisen

  • Genres: Action, Dark Fantasy, Thriller

The manga/anime of Jujutsu Kaisen took no time to rise in popularity. It gives off the vibe of a cult-classic series.

With its superior animation quality, eye-catching visuals, multiple pop culture references, and consistent banger episodes, it is no surprise that it quickly became one of the most popular new-gen anime.

What can you expect?

  • Flawless animation
  • Great chemistry between the main characters
  • Amazing character design
  • Intriguing powers and supernatural abilities
  • Spectacular fight sequences

3. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

  • Genres: Dark Fantasy, Action, Adventure

Demon Slayer is one of the most well-known anime of this generation. The anime as well as the manga series beat every other competitor in popularity when the TV series first aired. 

If you pick Demon Slayer as your first series to watch, you can witness the heights that anime has reached in terms of animation.

What can you expect?

  • Extraordinary animation
  • Highly action-packed fight sequences
  • Amazing soundtracks
  • Unique art style
  • Fantastic character design

2. Naruto

  • Genres: Action, Fantasy, Adventure

Naruto is a name that is familiar to many people outside the anime community and is undoubtedly one of the best anime series to watch as a beginner.

It is part of the Big Three series (along with Bleach and One Piece) that have dominated the anime and manga world for over a decade.

What can you expect?

  • Well-interwoven plots within the overarching plot
  • Strategic and thrilling fight scenes
  • Beautiful soundtracks
  • Solid main cast as well as supporting cast
  • Amazing villains

1. Death Note

  • Genres: Psychological Thriller, Crime, Mystery

Death Note is arguably the best anime for someone who wants to enter the anime world.

The number of episodes and the story premise make it an ideal choice for a beginner anime.

It is a classic anime that has not sunk in popularity since it aired in 2006.

What can you expect?

  • Mind-boggling plot twists
  • Highly engaging plot
  • Constant back-and-forth battle of intellects
  • Exceptional protagonist-antagonist dynamics
  • An excellent illustration of good and evil and the notion of justice

