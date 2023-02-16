EPIK HIGH Tour - San Diego (February 26)

Epik High is composed of Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz. It was formed before South Korean hip-hop became mainstream. Because their lyrics were too complicated and their sound was too different from the K-pop songs of the time, the trio did not receive much attention.

Before BTS and BigBang, there was Epik High. If you ask anyone who has been listening to K-pop for years, chances are they will know Epik High. This pioneering Korean hip-hop trio has had a deep and lasting influence on Korean pop music.

Photo by epikhigh

Their last release was their February 2022 studio album ‘Epik High Is Here 下, Part 2’.

Epik High will travel to North America in February. It will begin with a concert in San Diego, California, and continue through a series of US, Canada, and Toronto concerts over the next two months.

News of Epik High’s ‘All Time High’ tour arrives just nine months after the trio’s successful North American leg of their ‘Epik High Is Here’ tour.

Photo by epikhigh

Get Your Tickets From Here.

Important Event Info:

All Ages Welcome

Doors: 6:30PM

Show: 7:30PM

*All times and supporting acts are subject to change*



This event is open to all ages. All guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or responsible adult over the age of 25 with written authorization.

California Department of Health strongly recommends that all attendees are fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending the event.

Parking is available at the parking structure directly across the street from us on 29th St. Your ticket fee includes validation for the parking structure.

Date: Sun • Feb 26 • 6:30 PM

Venue: The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA

Don't forget to follow Laststopanime on Newbreak.