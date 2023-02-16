COLLECT-A-CON ORLANDO: February 25-26

Collect-A-Con: The Nation's Largest Trading Card, Anime & Pop Culture Convention
Get ready for the ultimate pop culture experience as Collect-A-Con Orlando, the nation's largest trading card, anime, and pop culture convention, returns on February 25th and 26th, 2023. This year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with a wide range of exciting activities, special guests, and exclusive merchandise that you won't find anywhere else. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just looking to explore the world of pop culture, Collect-A-Con Orlando has something for everyone. So come join us for a weekend of fun, excitement, and nostalgia at the ultimate gathering of pop culture enthusiasts.
Get Your Tickets Here at Collect-A-Con Orlando.
Featuring:
- 700+ Vendor Tables
- Sports Cards
- Funko POP!
- Comic Books
- Vintage Toys
- Video Games
- Pokémon
- Yu-Gi-Oh!
- Magic: The Gathering
- MetaZoo
- Celebrities
- Live Performance
- EXCLUSIVES
Venue:
Orange County Convention Center, Hall-WB-4
Location- 9800 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819
Event Hours
- Saturday: 10am – 6pm
- Sunday: 10am – 5pm
FREE Admission for Children 7 and under
Guests:
- Troy Baker - Actor
- Steve Blum - Voice Actor
- Ricco Fajardo - Voice Actor
- Dan Green - Voice Actor
- David Lodge - Actor
- Jason Paige - Actor / Musician
- Erica Schroeder - Actor
- Roger Craig Smith - Voice Actor
- Eric Stuart - Actor / Director / Musician
- Patricia Summersett - Actor
- Veronica Taylor - Actor
- Debi Mae West - Actor
"Don't miss out on the ultimate pop culture experience! Join Collect-A-Con Orlando for a weekend filled with trading cards, anime, and all things pop culture. With special guests, exclusive merchandise, and exciting activities, this is one event you won't want to miss!"
Dont Forget To Follow Us Here.
Comments / 0