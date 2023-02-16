COLLECT-A-CON ORLANDO: February 25-26

Collect-A-Con: The Nation's Largest Trading Card, Anime & Pop Culture Convention

Get ready for the ultimate pop culture experience as Collect-A-Con Orlando, the nation's largest trading card, anime, and pop culture convention, returns on February 25th and 26th, 2023. This year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with a wide range of exciting activities, special guests, and exclusive merchandise that you won't find anywhere else. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just looking to explore the world of pop culture, Collect-A-Con Orlando has something for everyone. So come join us for a weekend of fun, excitement, and nostalgia at the ultimate gathering of pop culture enthusiasts.

Featuring:

700+ Vendor Tables

Sports Cards

Funko POP!

Comic Books

Vintage Toys

Video Games

Pokémon

Yu-Gi-Oh!

Magic: The Gathering

MetaZoo

Celebrities

Live Performance

EXCLUSIVES

Venue:

Orange County Convention Center, Hall-WB-4

Location- 9800 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

Event Hours

Saturday: 10am – 6pm

Sunday: 10am – 5pm

FREE Admission for Children 7 and under

Guests:

Troy Baker - Actor

Steve Blum - Voice Actor

Ricco Fajardo - Voice Actor

Dan Green - Voice Actor

David Lodge - Actor

Jason Paige - Actor / Musician

Erica Schroeder - Actor

Roger Craig Smith - Voice Actor

Eric Stuart - Actor / Director / Musician

Patricia Summersett - Actor

Veronica Taylor - Actor

Debi Mae West - Actor

