LVL UP EXPO (February 17-19, 2023) - Las Vegas, Nevada

LVL UP EXPO brings together people of all backgrounds to inspire creativity, passion, and competitive spirits on a dynamic global platform. Our annual event is a blend of competitive gaming, inspired artistry, and inclusive community-building over the course of three days (and nights).
JOIN THEM FOR THEIR 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY!
Get Your Tickets for the event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lvl-up-expo-2023-10-year-anniversary-tickets-338450824527
Where To Attend The Event?
LVL UP EXPO is located at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Desert Inn Road and Paradise Road.
The Las Vegas Convention Center is only 3 miles away from the Harry Reid International Airport and one street over from the famous Las Vegas Strip.
On-site amenities include several restaurants to choose from, charging stations, business services, and monorail access to and from nine popular hotels and casinos.
The Las Vegas Convention Center is ADA compliant.
Las Vegas Monorail
The monorail is a great alternative to quickly traveling to and from the Las Vegas Convention Center and your hotel. The Las Vegas Monorail offers single and day passes.
Monorail Hours
Friday: 7AM – 3AM
Saturday: 7AM – 3AM
Sunday: 7AM – 3AM
Special Guests
The list includes actors, voice actors, commentators from entire community. You can check the complete list of special guests here.
Extra Activities
1. Friday Kick-Off Party Powered by Voodoo Ranger!
- Friday, February 17, 2023
- 9:00pm – 3:00am
- Located at the HyperX Arena inside the Luxor Hotel & Casino
- Must be 21+ with vaild government issued ID
- FREE ENTRY for all 2023 convention badge holders only
- FREE shuttle service
- NO PROPS
- NO LARGE BAGS OR BACKPACKS
- NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINK
2. LVL UP EXPO Official After Party
- Saturday, February 18, 2023
- 9:00pm – 3:00am
- Located at KAOS Nightclub inside the Palms Casino Resort
- Must be 21+ with vaild government issued ID
- General Admission: $20
12/16/22- 02/10/23: $30
02/10/23- 02/18/23: $35
- FREE drinks tickets for the first 250 people
- FREE shuttle service
- NO PROPS
- NO LARGE BAGS OR BACKPACKS
- NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINK
Don't forget to follow us. You can check our profile here.
Comments / 0