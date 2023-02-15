LVL UP EXPO (February 17-19, 2023) - Las Vegas, Nevada

Photo by eventbrite

LVL UP EXPO brings together people of all backgrounds to inspire creativity, passion, and competitive spirits on a dynamic global platform. Our annual event is a blend of competitive gaming, inspired artistry, and inclusive community-building over the course of three days (and nights).

JOIN THEM FOR THEIR 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY!

Get Your Tickets for the event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lvl-up-expo-2023-10-year-anniversary-tickets-338450824527

Where To Attend The Event?

LVL UP EXPO is located at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Desert Inn Road and Paradise Road.

The Las Vegas Convention Center is only 3 miles away from the Harry Reid International Airport and one street over from the famous Las Vegas Strip.

On-site amenities include several restaurants to choose from, charging stations, business services, and monorail access to and from nine popular hotels and casinos.

The Las Vegas Convention Center is ADA compliant.

Las Vegas Monorail

The monorail is a great alternative to quickly traveling to and from the Las Vegas Convention Center and your hotel. The Las Vegas Monorail offers single and day passes.

Monorail Hours

Friday: 7AM – 3AM

Saturday: 7AM – 3AM

Sunday: 7AM – 3AM

Special Guests

The list includes actors, voice actors, commentators from entire community. You can check the complete list of special guests here.

Extra Activities

1. Friday Kick-Off Party Powered by Voodoo Ranger!

Photo by lvlupexpo

Friday, February 17, 2023

9:00pm – 3:00am

Located at the HyperX Arena inside the Luxor Hotel & Casino

Must be 21+ with vaild government issued ID

FREE ENTRY for all 2023 convention badge holders only

FREE shuttle service

NO PROPS

NO LARGE BAGS OR BACKPACKS

NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINK

2. LVL UP EXPO Official After Party

Photo by lvlupexpo

Saturday, February 18, 2023

9:00pm – 3:00am

Located at KAOS Nightclub inside the Palms Casino Resort

Must be 21+ with vaild government issued ID

General Admission: $20

12/16/22- 02/10/23: $30

02/10/23- 02/18/23: $35

FREE shuttle service

NO PROPS

NO LARGE BAGS OR BACKPACKS

NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINK

