Animefest 2023 at La Jolla, CA (February 18)

Photo by laststopanime

Animefest, a time and place where animanga lovers, artists, and entertainers celebrate what we love! On February 18, 2023, participants go to the Price Center at UCSD to attend discussion and workshop panels, buy the best artwork, and check out your favorite manga in our manga library! And of course, there will be cosplays, festival games, and video games—all for some otaku fun.

For a taste of the convention, take a look at their recap video of Animefest 2019:

Where To Attend The Event?

Animefest is held at the Price Center at UC San Diego. Specifically, it will be at the West Ballroom, East Ballroom, Thurgood Marshall, Eleanor Roosevelt, Roger Revelle, Theater, Red Shoe, Bear, and Green Table rooms.

All rooms are located on the second floor with the exception of the Theater, which is on the first floor and below the Bear Room.

For more details visit the official website here: https://animefest.ucsd.moe/

Check out the rules:

Anime & Manga Enthusiasts and UC San Diego reserves the right to remove anyone not in compliance with the rules to their discretion. All university policies and regulations apply to attendees of Animefest.

Masking is required at Animefest 2023. Attendees must respect common sense rules for public behavior, personal interaction, common courtesy, and respect for private property. Harassing or offensive behavior will not be tolerated. If your behavior becomes problematic, security will have to intervene to dispute the issue. Attendees are prohibited from directly handling the console setups. Any attendee seen tampering or otherwise damaging Animefest property are liable for repairs and/or replacements. Convention staff may photograph and record video of the convention. By attending Animefest, you give consent to be included in these photographs and recordings by our staff. Physical contact, photography, or recordings of other individuals by non-staff is not allowed without their explicit permission. Please don't hesitate to call convention staff or campus security if you see anything suspicious or disorderly conduct.

Cosplay & Prop Guidelines:

No inappropriate (18+) cosplay is permitted. No weapons or props designed or made with the ability to cause death or serious bodily injury to any person or property is permitted. Misuse of a prop will result in that prop being deemed unsafe. Props resembling weapons are prohibited, including but not limited to bows, replica/toy swords, and firearms (airsoft, replica, paintball, BB guns, and Nerf guns). All props will be checked and marked with tape by our convention staff at the registration table.

COVID-19 Addendum: Attendees are strongly advised to adhere to CDC guidelines which include: