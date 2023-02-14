Fan Expo Portland 2023 (February 17-19)

Photo by fanexpohq

FAN EXPO Portland is a sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event held at the Oregon Convention Center that offers exciting family-friendly attractions and world-renowned celebrities. The event features autograph and photo sessions, celebrity panels, sketch duels, "how-to" workshops, and costumed characters.

Everyone is a fan of something, and FAN EXPO Portland is a place to celebrate all things pop culture. Get an autograph or a photo with your favorite guest then get the inside scoop about your favorite movies and TV shows at our celebrity panels!

Watch professional comic artists battle it out in our popular Sketch Duels, learn from our "How To" workshops, and take photos with your favorite costumed characters! It's also a great place to buy a unique gift (or treat yourself!) with a huge show floor for shopping madness.

The convention is a great place to buy unique gifts, with a large show floor for shopping. FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world and hosts nearly 1 million fans annually across multiple cities in North America.

You can buy the tickets from the following website: https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpoportland/buy-tickets/

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively, it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Denver, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO San Francisco, Toronto Comicon, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, and Dallas FAN FESTIVAL.

Location of the Convention Center : https://www.google.com/maps/place/45%C2%B031'42.0%22N+122%C2%B039'48.0%22W/@45.528343,-122.66333,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m4!3m3!8m2!3d45.528343!4d-122.66333