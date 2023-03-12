Chicago, IL

Celebrate Saint Patrick's Day on a budget - easy and inexpensive ideas

Lashaunta Moore

Staying home for the lucky holiday? Here are a few ways to enjoy Saint Patrick's day with your pockets in mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMFle_0lGRHI5i00
Photo byElena MozhviloonUnsplash

You can still have fun if you're in Chicago and plan to stay home for Saint Patrick's Day. There's a 70 percent chance it will rain this upcoming Friday, March 17, so why not stay warm in your residence?

In another city, but still, want to lay low? This is for you also. Here are a few inexpensive ways to celebrate, from sweet treats to dinner ideas and movies.

Sweet Treats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXhaT_0lGRHI5i00
Photo byAngèle KamponUnsplash

Lucky Cupcakes: You can't be in on the fun without staying true to the color green. If you want to save a lot of money, make your own cupcakes using cake mix from Betty Crocker or Pillsbury for under $2, get vanilla frosting, and buy green food coloring to change the color of the cake mix or frosting.

If you don't feel like doing all of that, you can buy premade Saint Patrick's Day cupcakes from your local grocery store, which should be no more than $6 to $10.

Lucky Milkshake: A green milkshake is only suitable for this special occasion. You'll need vanilla ice cream (with food coloring) or mint chocolate chip, some ice, and milk.

Healthy, but still lucky: If you want to stay away from a load of calories, slicing up kiwis and granny smith apples sound tasty too.

Food

The best way to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day, in terms of food, is to order takeout from an authentic Irish restaurant. (PS: Tell me some of your favorite Irish cuisines.)

However, depending on how many people are eating, that can cost a pretty penny for those on a budget. You can buy green-colored food (peas, broccoli, Spinach dip, guacamole) and pair it with the meat you already have at home.

You can also opt out of eating green food and order something inexpensive, like pizza, that will pair well with the next fun thing to do.

Movies

Yes, Saint Patrick's Day-themed movies range in various genres, such as drama, comedy, crime, and more. The Irishman is currently streaming on Netflix along with other lucky movies too.

All things Chicago: Resources, News, Life in the City, and Budget-friendly fun.

