Embracing Failure: How Chicago's Bernie Mac Achieved Comedic Success

The Chicago native didn't believe in limiting his voice out of fear he'd failed.

Bernie Mac on the set of 'Soul Men' in 2008 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by J. Corey Griffin/Wikimedia Commons

Who you with?

That's the question Bernie Mac asked at the beginning of the intro to The Bernie Mac Show. When the comedian wasn't asking that question, he sat in a chair in his office/den, talking to America about how challenging raising his sister's kids was.

In the show, he portrayed a fictional version of himself and brought lots of laughs through a mixture of real and parody events of his life. Before that, Mac started doing stand-up comedy and worked his way to the top.

The multitalented guy grew up on the South side of Chicago and attended Chicago Vocational High School, graduating in 1975. In his twenties and early thirties, Mac worked various jobs, from a janitor to a coach, professional mover, cook, bus driver, and even a Wonder Bread delivery man. It wasn't until he won a Miller Lite Comedy Search competition at 32 that his popularity started to grow.

I ain't scared of you!

And when he said that, crowds always erupted in laughter.

He was "Dolla Bill" on The Players Club.

He was "Pastor Clever" on Friday.

He was one of the Kings of Comedy.

In a 2001 interview with The Buffalo News, the legend talked about how important it was for him to utilize his voice in the industry with his sitcom. "I wanted to do something different and [utilize my voice.] I wanted to share my point of view, and I think we've done that," he said. "That's the whole key of anything: Don't be afraid to fail. And Bernie Mac is not afraid to fail."

He added, "The success of my comedy has been not being afraid to touch on subject matters or issues that everyone else is politically scared of..." Any fan or individual who watched the "Mac Man" in live action or on TV knows that he meant exactly what he said.

He spoke on politics and major social issues within his comedy in a way many could relate to and connect with. And they got laughter as a bonus!

Although sarcoidosis cut his life short in 2005, Bernie Mac gave a gift to the world that will be around for generations. Bernice Mac's comedic success stemmed from being fearless.