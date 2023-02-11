Curtis Mayfield: A Chicago Legend Who Used Music to Unite and Inspire

The singer, songwriter, and activist was one of the most influential musicians from Chicago.

Those were the words spoken by Curtis Mayfield as he accepted his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991. Mr. Mayfield, paralyzed from an accident, couldn't attend the ceremony in person, so he was on video at his home.

My dream was to touch people with my words and music.

Mayfield did just that, being a part of Black history in the process. He was dubbed the "Gentle Giant" and a "Soul Survivor," and he got his start in the great city of Chicago. Here are four things you probably didn't know about Chicago native and legendary musician Curtis Mayfield.

He grew up on the West and North sides of The Windy City.

Mayfield was one of five children. He was born at Cook County Hospital on June 3, 1942. After his father left, he, his mom, and his siblings moved around to different Chicago public housing projects before settling in Cabrini-Green as a teen. He attended Wells Community Academy High School yet dropped out his sophomore year. Mayfield started his musical journey in a gospel choir before forming a group called the Alaphatones.

He was the lead singer of a group before going solo.

After he couldn't go downtown with the group, in 1956, he joined an old high school friend's group called The Roosters. Mayfield wrote and produced songs for the group, and two years later, they changed their name to The Impressions. They had two hit songs, "For Your Precious Love" and "Come Back My Love." More pop, gospel, and soul hits followed before Mayfield formed his own label in Chicago.

Mayfield produced the soundtrack to Superfly.

In 1970, the artist left The Impressions to go solo. His debut album, Curtis, was released the same year and was an instant success. The songs addressed social change, and at the peak of his career, he produced the soundtrack to the film, Superfly. His lyrics painted the picture of Black life at the time in urban areas. The album, Super Fly, sold over one million copies.

He's one of the few inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Although some of Mayfield's songs were banned from radio, even from some stations in Chicago, his career was still moving. The musician was seen as a voice for African Americans, constantly singing about civil rights. Mayfield was inducted as a solo artist and as a member of The Impressions.