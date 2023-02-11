Chicago, IL

Curtis Mayfield: A Chicago Legend Who Used Music to Unite and Inspire

Lashaunta Moore

The singer, songwriter, and activist was one of the most influential musicians from Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ySzY8_0kkRSRVn00
Photo byMick HauptonUnsplash
You never know if there will be moments like this in your life. But what you do know are your dreams.

Those were the words spoken by Curtis Mayfield as he accepted his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991. Mr. Mayfield, paralyzed from an accident, couldn't attend the ceremony in person, so he was on video at his home.

My dream was to touch people with my words and music.

Mayfield did just that, being a part of Black history in the process. He was dubbed the "Gentle Giant" and a "Soul Survivor," and he got his start in the great city of Chicago. Here are four things you probably didn't know about Chicago native and legendary musician Curtis Mayfield.

He grew up on the West and North sides of The Windy City.

Mayfield was one of five children. He was born at Cook County Hospital on June 3, 1942. After his father left, he, his mom, and his siblings moved around to different Chicago public housing projects before settling in Cabrini-Green as a teen. He attended Wells Community Academy High School yet dropped out his sophomore year. Mayfield started his musical journey in a gospel choir before forming a group called the Alaphatones.

He was the lead singer of a group before going solo.

After he couldn't go downtown with the group, in 1956, he joined an old high school friend's group called The Roosters. Mayfield wrote and produced songs for the group, and two years later, they changed their name to The Impressions. They had two hit songs, "For Your Precious Love" and "Come Back My Love." More pop, gospel, and soul hits followed before Mayfield formed his own label in Chicago.

Mayfield produced the soundtrack to Superfly.

In 1970, the artist left The Impressions to go solo. His debut album, Curtis, was released the same year and was an instant success. The songs addressed social change, and at the peak of his career, he produced the soundtrack to the film, Superfly. His lyrics painted the picture of Black life at the time in urban areas. The album, Super Fly, sold over one million copies.

He's one of the few inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Although some of Mayfield's songs were banned from radio, even from some stations in Chicago, his career was still moving. The musician was seen as a voice for African Americans, constantly singing about civil rights. Mayfield was inducted as a solo artist and as a member of The Impressions.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Black History Month# Curtis Mayfield# Chicago musicians# 1950s and 1960s# Nostalgia

Comments / 3

Published by

All things Chicago: Resources, Job Listings, News and Life in the City.

Chicago, IL
1K followers

More from Lashaunta Moore

Chicago, IL

Embracing Failure: How Chicago's Bernie Mac Achieved Comedic Success

The Chicago native didn't believe in limiting his voice out of fear he'd failed. That's the question Bernie Mac asked at the beginning of the intro to The Bernie Mac Show. When the comedian wasn't asking that question, he sat in a chair in his office/den, talking to America about how challenging raising his sister's kids was.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project

Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?

Read full story
59 comments
Chicago, IL

Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot program

The Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program is Lori Lightfoot's way of providing help to Chicagoans in debt. While the 2023 mayoral election day is less than a month away, Lori Lightfoot has been campaigning across the city. To help Chicagoans and win the votes of residents who are still unsure who to rally behind, the Mayor introduced a new debt relief pilot program.

Read full story
50 comments
Chicago, IL

Cash payments are no longer accepted at Portillo's Drive-Thru

If you're paying with cash, you might want to order inside because you won't be able to use it in the drive-thru. If you're the type of person to say, "I only have cash," you won't be able to order in the drive-thru of any Portillo's location. The restaurant chain is starting the new year with a change that will make drive-thru lanes move faster and protect workers.

Read full story
9 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Mayoral Election: Finalized candidate list and their missions

Will the city of Chicago have a new Mayor, or will Lori Lightfoot win a second term?. The political scene in Chicago has taken over the city once again, with flyers, posters, advertisements, and even emails being sent out to residents from mayoral candidates and their teams.

Read full story
15 comments
Chicago, IL

5 resources the Chicago Office of Veteran Affairs offer to Veterans

Resources for veterans in the city are vital to helping them live the lives they deserve. As the nation's heroes return from keeping the country as protected as possible, they face challenges such as limited housing and job opportunities.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus Operators

If you're looking to start the new year with a new job, check out these CTA positions. The Chicago Transit Authority is still looking for candidates to fill bus mechanics and operators' roles. According to the transportation company's website, these job listings are among the few positions currently open.

Read full story
16 comments
Chicago, IL

Fun For Less in Chicago: Lincoln Park ZooLights

Witness the beauty of being surrounded by Christmas lights for FREE on Mondays and $5 Tuesdays through Sundays. This is a part of Lashaunta Moore's written series 'Fun For Less in Chicago: Memories Without Financial Stress.' Most places are free to enter; the rest will be low-cost. Everyone deserves to have fun.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residents

The payment will be given out to eligible residents through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. There's another relief payment coming, and if you're one of the few who wasn't lucky with the others, the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 might be your chance. If you're a Chicago resident with tax dependents living in your household during the pandemic, you're eligible to be one of the 25,500 people to receive a one-time payment of $500.

Read full story
29 comments
Chicago, IL

Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?

Here's a list of candidates who aim to take Lori Lightfoot's spot. The filing deadline to run for Mayor of Chicago is Nov. 28, and there's no telling how many more candidates will make their presence known. So far, 14 people are running against Mayor Lightfoot, including an activist, alderman, and retired Chicago police officer.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

CTA is hiring Full-time Bus Operators

The full-time position is among many job openings CTA is looking to fill. If you're searching for a new job, you might want to look at Chicago Transit Authority's career page. The transportation company is searching for new employees to fill openings, with the latest being a full-time bus operator.

Read full story
6 comments

Social Security benefits to increase in 2023

Benefits will increase by more than $140 per month starting in January. Americans who receive Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) will see an 8.7% increase in payments next year. According to SSA.GOV, more than 70 million Americans will benefit from the rise, which is expected to be more than $140 a month starting in January.

Read full story
10 comments
Chicago, IL

Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin Lights

You and your family can enjoy Pier Pumpkin Lights until Oct. 31. This is a part of Lashaunta Moore's written series 'Fun For Less in Chicago: Memories Without Financial Stress.' Most places are free to enter; the rest will be low-cost. Everyone deserves to have fun.

Read full story
1 comments

An early student loan forgiveness application is open

An application for student loan forgiveness is now open, and eligible individuals are strongly encouraged to apply. The process to eliminate a portion of student loan debt is finally in motion. The United States government released a preliminary application form for the student debt cancellation plan on Friday, Oct. 14.

Read full story
2 comments
Cook County, IL

Low-income Cook County residents could receive $500/month for two years

The pilot program promises monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years. If you're a resident of cook county and meet eligibility requirements, you might have the chance to receive $500 a month for two years.In a press release on Oct. 4, Toni Preckwinkle, President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, revealed that the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot application is now open.

Read full story
17 comments
Chicago, IL

Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City Employees

All City employees will receive up to twelve weeks of paid parental leave, whether birthing or non-birthing parent. CHICAGO-- Mayor Lightfoot and the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) agreed to provide parents with a more extended parental leave on Friday, Sept. 30. The new policy gives city employees up to twelve (12) weeks of paid parental leave regardless of whether they are the birthing or non-birthing parent.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open

If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Fun For Less in Chicago: Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Fest

Guests can enjoy free entertainment, a pumpkin patch, professional pumpkin carvers, and more free and ticketed attractions. This is a part of Lashaunta Moore's written series 'Fun For Less in Chicago: Memories Without Financial Stress.' Most places are free to enter; the rest will be low-cost. Everyone deserves to have fun.

Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois One-Time Tax Relief Checks Are On The Way

Eligible Illinois residents might receive both property and income tax rebates. If you're a taxpayer in Illinois, you might have money coming your way. One-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet specific requirements starting the week of Sept. 12.

Read full story
40 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy