Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot program

The Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program is Lori Lightfoot's way of providing help to Chicagoans in debt.

Photo by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash

While the 2023 mayoral election day is less than a month away, Lori Lightfoot has been campaigning across the city. To help Chicagoans and win the votes of residents who are still unsure who to rally behind, the Mayor introduced a new debt relief pilot program.

On January 19, the Mayor's press office released a press release introducing the Administrative Debt Relief Pilot program while adding highlights of Lightfoot's accomplishments in office. According to the release, the program was launched by Lightfoot and City Comptroller Reshma Soni to provide a course for residents in the city who are in debt because of Administrative Hearing violations.

The Department of Finance administers the program's two phases: Standard Relief and Hardship Relief. Below is an outline of the program.

Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program

Administrative debt examples: include but are not limited to those resulting from violations issued by the Departments of Streets and Sanitation, Police, Buildings, and Business Affairs and Consumer Protection.

Phase One: Standard Relief

January 17, 2023 – March 31, 2023

No application required

All individuals and businesses are eligible

Debt holders may pay the original fine in full or enroll in a payment plan and subsequently have associated costs, including interest, collection costs, and court fees waived.

Phase Two: Hardship Relief

April 1, 2023 – December 31, 2023

Applications can be submitted at Chicago.gov/adr

Open to individuals only; businesses are not eligible

Individuals must be currently enrolled in Utility Billing Relief (UBR), Clear Path Relief (CPR), or have a household income less than or equal to 300% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (visit Chicago.gov/adr for more information on eligibility requirements)

Debt holders may pay 50% of the original fine in full or enroll in a payment plan and subsequently have associated costs, including interest, collection costs, and court fees waived

To enroll, visit Chicago.gov.