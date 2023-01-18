Cash payments are no longer accepted at Portillo's Drive-Thru

If you're paying with cash, you might want to order inside because you won't be able to use it in the drive-thru.

If you're the type of person to say, "I only have cash," you won't be able to order in the drive-thru of any Portillo's location. The restaurant chain is starting the new year with a change that will make drive-thru lanes move faster and protect workers.

The change took effect on Jan.16 and was revealed in a press release by the restaurant earlier this month. Discover, American Express, Visa, and Mastercard are accepted as drive-thru payments. One customer heard about the change and believes it's a step forward in reducing the wait time.

"I go to Portillo's about once a month, and the drive-thru lines are always wrapped around the corner because the food is so good. I don't carry cash a lot, so I'm not mad about the change, and I think it'll reduce wait times significantly," they said. "If other customers are upset about the decision, they can just go inside and pay, or they'll get used to it eventually."

Portillo's is a go-to restaurant in the city, where residents and tourists visit to taste good Chicago food. Although now, they have over 70 locations in several states. It all began in 1963 when Dick Portillo decided to invest $1,000 into a tiny trailer to open a hot dog stand, and the rest is history.

They've even expanded their menu to add a vegan hot dog called "The Garden Dog," which is made with 100% plant-based protein.