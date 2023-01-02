Chicago, IL

Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus Operators

Lashaunta Moore

If you're looking to start the new year with a new job, check out these CTA positions.

Photo byMax BurchillonUnsplash

The Chicago Transit Authority is still looking for candidates to fill bus mechanics and operators' roles. According to the transportation company's website, these job listings are among the few positions currently open.

Both positions were posted in November 2022 but won't expire until January 31, 2023 (Bus Mechanic) and February 28, 2023 (Bus operators), so interested individuals still have time to apply. Below are some of the responsibilities, qualifications, and physical requirements.

Bus Operators

Pay according to the website: $28.42

Position Summary: Operates a bus over an established route adhering to a predetermined schedule in a safe, efficient and courteous manner to allow passengers to board, travel, and alight at scheduled stops.

Responsibilities, qualifications, and physical requirements:

  • Drives bus and announces stops along routes.
  • Announces cross streets and intersecting transit stops.
  • Inspects passes; ascertains reasonable fares.
  • You must submit to and pass drug and alcohol testing as mandated by the Federal Transportation Administration.
  • You are required to be at least 21 years of age.
  • Required to have an acceptable driving record and a valid State of Illinois Class "B" Commercial Driver's License (CDL)

Bus Mechanics

Pay according to the website: $31.53 - $39.42

Position Summary: Under direct supervision, performs comprehensive maintenance and repair work on Authority buses.

Responsibilities, qualifications, and physical requirements:

  • Performs troubleshooting, diagnosis, repair, and maintenance work on various bus systems and components.
  • Inspects, aligns, replaces, adjusts, and repairs various bus components and systems.
  • Various lifting and hoisting equipment used in raising and lowering vehicles.
  • Must possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent.
  • Must possess a minimum of two (2) years of verifiable work experience in automotive, truck, or bus repair

If you're interested, make sure you apply!

*All information comes from company job listings. I share and try to help Chicagoans.

