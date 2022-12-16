Fun For Less in Chicago: Lincoln Park ZooLights

Witness the beauty of being surrounded by Christmas lights for FREE on Mondays and $5 Tuesdays through Sundays.

Photo by Lincoln Park Zoo's website

This is a part of Lashaunta Moore's written series 'Fun For Less in Chicago: Memories Without Financial Stress.' Most places are free to enter; the rest will be low-cost. Everyone deserves to have fun.

Chicago is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. With its breathtaking downtown attractions and food that satisfies your hungry needs, there's no other place like it. You don't always have to spend a lot of money to have a good time; in some areas, you won't have to spend a dime unless you choose to.

Didn't have a chance to participate in holiday fun yet? Need something to get you in the Christmas spirit? There's nothing better to uplift your mood and spend time with family and friends than seeing Christmas lights at the ZOO! If you're a Chicagoan, you know it's a tradition for the city to go all out for the season, beautifying neighborhoods, especially downtown, with what seems like an endless amount of decorations.

Lincoln Park ZooLights is a part of that tradition, and guess what? It's free to see on Mondays. If you can't make it on a free day, you'll be paying $5. No matter what day you attend, you still need a ticket that you can get online.

Here's what you need to know:

Where will this be happening?

2200 N Cannon Dr, Chicago, IL 60614

What time?

4:30 pm-10:30 pm (4:30 pm - 9:00 pm Jan. 2-8)

What days?

November 19 - January 8

How much?

FREE on Mondays, $5 Tuesdays through Sundays. You'll need a ticket to enter (Yes, even on the free day). Pick a day and get one here.