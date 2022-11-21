Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?

Here's a list of candidates who aim to take Lori Lightfoot's spot.

The filing deadline to run for Mayor of Chicago is Nov. 28, and there's no telling how many more candidates will make their presence known. So far, 14 people are running against Mayor Lightfoot, including an activist, alderman, and retired Chicago police officer.

Although Lightfoot says she's not worried about her competition, it won't be an easy win if she's reelected. She told ABC 7 Chicago, "I'm not worried about any of those folks. What I need to do, is do my job." She's even waiting until the last minute to turn her petition in.

According to several polls, Chuy Garcia, a U.S. Representative from Illinois' 4th Congressional District, is her most significant threat, with Willie Wilson, the businessman known for his gas and grocery giveaways, not far behind.

As the list keeps growing and the petition deadline gets closer, here are ten of the 14 candidates running so far.