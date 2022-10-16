Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin Lights

You and your family can enjoy Pier Pumpkin Lights until Oct. 31.

This is a part of Lashaunta Moore's written series 'Fun For Less in Chicago: Memories Without Financial Stress.' Most places are free to enter; the rest will be low-cost. Everyone deserves to have fun.

Chicago is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. With its breathtaking downtown attractions and food that satisfies all of your hungry needs, there's no other place like it. You don't always have to spend a lot of money to have a good time; in some areas, you won't have to spend a dime unless you choose to.

No city does Spook-tober like Chicago, and Navy Pier is bringing a larger-than-life feel to a pumpkin atmosphere. The beloved Pier has a set-up that you and your family will enjoy for FREE. Go out and explore a variety of pumpkin pop-up installations throughout the Pier.

Moments like these require a lot of photos, and there are a lot of opportunities to capture memories here. There are indoor and outdoor displays, so if you'd like to enjoy the fun and autumn atmosphere as you stroll along the lakefront, you can.

The best part is: Pumpkins will glow as the sun sets earlier each evening.

Here's what you need to know:

Where will this be happening?

600 E. Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611

What time?

11:00 am - 8:00 pm

What days?

Enjoy the pumpkin lights for fun every day until Oct.31.

How much?

FREE, there will be deals at restaurants and bars at the Pier.