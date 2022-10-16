An early student loan forgiveness application is open

An application for student loan forgiveness is now open, and eligible individuals are strongly encouraged to apply.

The process to eliminate a portion of student loan debt is finally in motion. The United States government released a preliminary application form for the student debt cancellation plan on Friday, Oct. 14.

According to USA Today, although applications can be submitted, they will not be processed until later in the month. A spokesperson for the Education Department revealed that the website would also go through maintenance, so if applicants see an error, don't panic; it'll be back.

"This testing period will allow the Department to monitor site performance through real-world use, test the site ahead of the official application launch, refine processes, and uncover any possible bugs prior to official launch," the spokesperson said.

The plan is for a one-time student debt cancellation, in which eligible borrowers could receive $10,000 or $20,000 in relief based on income and if they're PellGrant recipients. Those who apply early could feel the impact of the relief as soon as November.

Here's what you need to know:

Where can I apply?

The application is available on studentaid.gov.

Who qualifies for debt relief?

Individuals who made less than $125,000 in 2021 or 2020

Families that made less than $250,000 in 2021 or 2020

How much will I get?

Borrowers could get up to $20,000 if they received Pell Grants and up to $10,000 for non-Pell Grant recipients.

When should I apply?

The government recommends borrowers apply by Nov. 15 to see relief before payments begin in January 2023.

More information can be found on studentaid.gov.