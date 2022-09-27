CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open

If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply.

The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.

There are minimum requirements that must be met to apply. Applicants should be 18 years or older by Dec. 1, a high school graduate or possess a general equivalency diploma (GED) by Dec. 1 as well, have a valid U.S. driver's license at the time of pre-employment processing, be a U.S. citizen or authorized to work in the United States, reside in Chicago at the time of hire and for the duration of employment, and a non-expired Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) certification.

Established before 1833, the Chicago Fire Department is one of the oldest major organized fire departments in the nation. Here’s answers to questions you might have.

How do I apply?

The only way to apply is online. Visit www.cityofchicago.org/FireApplication

Do I need an email address?

Yes.

Are there age requirements?

According to the site, applicants can't be under 18, and can not be older than 38 when they enter the Chicago Fire Academy.

If I have unpaid tickets, can I still apply?

You have to pay off all debts or participate in a debt payment plan before you can enter the academy. Once paid, applicants have to provide proof that debt is paid off or you’re enrolled in the payment plan.

What happens after I submit my application?

If you meet all minimum requirements mentioned above, you’ll be entered in a lottery at the end of the application period (Oct. 17). 4,500 candidates will be selected and invited for the written exam. Visit Chicago.gov for more information.