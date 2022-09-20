Fun For Less in Chicago: Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Fest

Guests can enjoy free entertainment, a pumpkin patch, professional pumpkin carvers, and more free and ticketed attractions.

This is a part of Lashaunta Moore's written series 'Fun For Less in Chicago: Memories Without Financial Stress.' Most places are free to enter; the rest will be low-cost. Everyone deserves to have fun.

Chicago is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. With its breathtaking downtown attractions and food that satisfies all of your hungry needs, there's no other place like it. You don't always have to spend a lot of money to have a good time; in some areas, you won't have to spend a dime unless you choose to.

Lincoln Park Zoo's Fall Fest is almost here, so prepare to celebrate the new season with your family. The Fest is in its eighth year, bringing harvest-time fun to the city every year from September- October. The best part: it's FREE.

Guests can enjoy free musical entertainment, a pumpkin patch, drag storytime, professional pumpkin carvers, and fall-themed enrichment for the animals!

Registration is not required, but if you spend money to experience ticketed attractions, you'll be paying $4 for one ticket, $36 for ten tickets, and $69 for 20 tickets.

Some fun ticketed attractions include:

AT&T Endangered Species Carousel

Lionel Train Adventure

Ferris wheel

Harvest maze

Giant slide

Pumpkin walk

Pirate's Revenge

Here's what you need to know:

Where is this happening?

2001 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614

When?

Fridays- Sundays, Sept. 30- Oct. 30 (One Monday date- Oct. 10)

What time?

10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Cost?

FREE to enter and experience except for ticketed attractions ($4 for one ticket, $36 for ten tickets, and $69 for 20 tickets)