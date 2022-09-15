Illinois One-Time Tax Relief Checks Are On The Way

Eligible Illinois residents might receive both property and income tax rebates.

If you're a taxpayer in Illinois, you might have money coming your way. One-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet specific requirements starting the week of Sept. 12.

These rebates are issued under the Illinois Family Relief Plan passed by the Illinois House and Senate earlier this year (2022) to give residents in the state a break from financial hardships caused by the pandemic. Some eligible residents will receive property and income tax rebates, and taxpayers with dependents are expected to receive up to $300.

For Individual Income Tax Rebates

How much are the rebates? A single person would get $50, and if married, $100 ($50 per person). As mentioned above, if you have dependents, you'll receive a rebate of $300 ($100 per dependent) with a maximum of three.

Who qualifies for a rebate? Someone who was a resident of Illinois in 2021, and your adjusted gross income on your 2021 Form IL-1040 is under $400,000 (if filing jointly) or under $200,000 (if filing as a single person).

How do I claim it? The good news, if you file(d) your 2021 IL-1040, you will automatically receive your rebate. If not, you have until Oct. 17 to file your 2021 IL-1040. If you have dependents, you also must complete Schedule E/EIC.

For Property Tax Rebates

How much are the rebates? Your rebate amount equals the property tax credit you were qualified to claim on your 2021 IL-1040 (up to a maximum of $300).

Who qualifies for a rebate? You are an Illinois resident that paid property taxes in the state in 2021 on your primary residence in 2020. Also, your adjusted gross income on your 2021 Form IL-1040 is $500,000 or less (if filing jointly) or $250,000 or less (if filing as a single person).

How do I claim it? If you file(d) your 2021 IL-1040 and Schedule ICR, you will automatically receive your rebate. If not, you have until Oct. 17 to file a Property Tax Rebate form (IL-1040-PTR) to get your refund.

Residents can find out more information on Illinois.gov.