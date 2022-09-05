Chicago, IL

Pilot Program Provides Ticket Debt Relief For Low-Income Motorists

Lashaunta Moore

The Clear Path Relief Pilot Program helps motorists pay off/or reduce parking, red light, compliance, and speeding tickets.

Erik Mclean/ Pexels

In Chicago, many residents have hundreds of unpaid parking and speeding tickets, and they keep piling up. However, the Clear Relief Pilot Program offers help for low-income motorists who face this hardship.

The program pays off the original amount for parking, red light, compliance, and speeding tickets issued in the last three years, and all eligible older debt will be waived. It also offers a 50% reduction on new tickets issued within 365 days, and new unpaid tickets will not have penalties until after December 31, 2023.

Meter tickets are excluded and can not be paid off or reduced through this program. Motorists must pay off meter tickets or be enrolled in a payment plan before applying.

Here are answers to questions you might have:

What's the mission of this program?

It's supposed to offer low-income motorists ticket debt relief, reducing or eliminating vehicle-related debt, including parking, compliance, red light, and speed.

Who is eligible?

What do I need to understand before applying?

The city's official website has an application toolkit outlining requirements. The applicant must have a valid email, and the application has to be completed in one session.

Where can I apply?

Click here to begin your application process.

Illinois has applications open if you or someone you know needs utility bill assistance.

