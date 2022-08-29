Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free Days

Enjoy a free museum day on September 6-7,12-15,19-20, and 26-27.

This is a part of Lashaunta Moore’s written series ‘Fun For Less in Chicago: Memories Without Financial Stress.’ Most places are free to enter; the rest will be low-cost. Everyone deserves to have fun.

Chicago is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. With its breathtaking downtown attractions and food that satisfies all of your hungry needs, there’s no other place like it. You don’t always have to spend a lot of money to have a good time; in some areas, you won’t have to spend a dime unless you choose to.

Science is an exciting topic, and who doesn’t love museums? The Museum of Science and Industry is the perfect cheap place to have fun and learn something simultaneously.

According to the official website, an entry ticket into the museum is $21.95 for adults and $12.95 for children ages 3-11. However, if you want to save even more money, you’d go on a day where it’s FREE!

These days are called ‘Illinois Free Days’ and are usually monthly. In September, the free days are Sep. 6-7,12-15,19-20, and 26-27.

You and your family can enjoy the atmosphere and lots of exhibits that don’t require extra costs. Yet, there are special exhibits you’d have to pay separately for, only if you want to. They also have a food court if you get hungry.

Here’s what you need to know:

Where is this happening?

5700 S DuSable Lake Shore Dr., Chicago, IL 60637

When?

Sep. 6-7,12-15,19-20, and 26-27 (FREE DAYS)

What time?

9:30 am - 4:00 pm (Regular hours)

Cost?

FREE ADMISSION (during the Illinois Free Days)