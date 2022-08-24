CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And Families

The plan includes safety videos, safety drills, and student engagement programming.

Chicago Public Schools are preparing for a successful new school year, welcoming students back to class on Monday (Aug. 22). Safety is at the top of their list, ensuring students and parents that classrooms and school grounds are protected.

School safety training exercises are included in the plan. In a press release, CPS revealed these exercises would be in collaboration with the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC), Chicago Police Department (CPD), and Chicago Fire Department (CFD) to ensure schools are prepared in the event of a school-wide emergency.

The District also said it is equally invested in students' emotional safety and in building trusting relationships between students and adults in all schools. CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said he's aware that children need to feel safe at school to focus and excel.

“As a parent, you never stop thinking about your child’s safety, and as the CEO of CPS, I know that we have a sacred responsibility to the families of this District who entrust us with their students’ safety every single day,” said Martinez. “We know that your children are excited about all they will discover this year in their classrooms. We also know that in order to focus on learning, our students need to feel safe at school.”

Some resources and investments to ensure safety at CPS consist of the Safe Passage Program, upgraded School Security Resources, re-engagement efforts such as the "Back to Our Future" Initiative, and Social-Emotional Support Services such as more social workers.

Read the in-depth Safety and Engagement Plan on CPS' website.