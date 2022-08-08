Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their Education

$230,000 in Community Services Block Grant scholarships are available to apply for until Aug. 26 at midnight.

One of the many hardships of furthering education is finding financial aid. To help with this situation, Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced on Aug. 5 new grant scholarships.

A little over a quarter of a million dollars in Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships are now available for city residents looking to continue their education. The program offers financial aid from $1,000 to $5,000 for residents of Chicago who demonstrate academic achievement, motivation, and career potential.

Eligibility requirements include being a city resident, a full-time student at an Illinois institution for the Fall 2022 semester, and a school transcript. Those individuals must meet income eligibility.

Some citizens encouraged to apply are displaced and under-employed workers, high school graduates (or equivalent), and those aspiring to higher education and employment. In a press release, Mayor Lightfoot said that Chicago is filled with opportunities, ultimately aiming to help residents reach their most significant potential, and these scholarship grants are helpful.

Our city is rife with opportunities for residents to reach their greatest potential, and we are committed to opening pathways to those opportunities," Lightfoot said. "Finances are often a critical barrier to secondary education, and these scholarships will break down that barrier for our recipients. I'm pleased to give families a chance to focus on their educational and career growth and accomplishments with this funding."

There is no age requirement for the scholarships; however, candidates must submit a complete application with all required documents and provide proof of residency and income eligibility. An essay response to one of the application's five prompts is also needed.

Applicants have until Aug. 26 at midnight to apply.