Illinois School Supplies Sales Tax Reduced For Ten Days

Illinois parents and guardians can save money on eligible school supplies from Aug. 5 to Aug. 14.

As a part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan, the school supplies sales tax has been reduced from 6.25% to 1.25% for a 10-day window starting today (Aug. 5) to Aug. 14.

Items include qualifying clothing and footwear with a retail selling price of less than $125 per item and certain school supplies used by students. However, school supplies are not subject to the $125 threshold.

What items are eligible?

CLOTHING (Under $125): Belts and suspenders, coats and jackets, gloves and mittens, hats, caps, and ear muffs, lab coats, neckties, rainwear, scarves,underwear, school uniforms, shorts and pants, skirts and dresses, hosiery and pantyhose, shirts and blouses, and more.

FOOTWEAR (Under $125): shoes, sneakers, shoe laces, sandals, slippers, socks and stockings, boots and overshoes, insoles for shoes, and steel-toed shoes.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES: binders, book bags, calculators, cellophane tape, blackboard chalk, composition books, crayons, colored pencils, pencils, and pencil leads, pens, ink, and ink refills for pens, pencil boxes and other school supply boxes, pencil sharpeners, protractors, rulers, and compasses, scissors, writing tablets, and more.

What items are not eligible?

CLOTHING ACCESSORIES: briefcases, cosmetics, hair notions including, but not limited to barrettes, hair bows, hair nets, handbags and wallets, handkerchiefs, jewelry, watches, non-prescription sunglasses, umbrellas, wigs, and hair pieces.

COMPUTERS AND COMPUTER SUPPLIES: computers and related supplies, flash drives and other computer data storage devices, data storage media such as diskettes and compact disks, boxes and cases for disk storage, external ports or drives, computer cases, computer cables, computer printers, printer cartridges, toner, and ink.

A list of sports or recreational equipment, protective equipment, art supplies, instructional material, and more isn't eligible. The complete list can be viewed here.

According to the state's site, regardless of when an item is delivered to a customer, retailers must collect the reduced tax rate on any qualifying item for which a customer has paid in full during the state sales tax holiday period.